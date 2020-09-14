Teacher shares exactly what time kids 'should be in bed' according to their age

What time should you put your child to bed? This chart may have the answer... (stock images). Picture: Getty

What time should you put your kids to bed? A teacher has shared a handy guide that specifies 'optimal bedtimes' according to age.

A teacher has detailed the exact times kids should be put to bed according to their age, and has sparked huge debate on social media.

Read more: Brits told to contact police if they spot neighbours breaking rule of six

The post was shared by a member of staff from Wilson Elementary School five years ago, and recently resurfaced on Facebook, as reported by the Mirror.

It shows the timings kids should go to sleep and wake up in the morning according to their age.

The post has caused some debate on social media (stock image). Picture: Getty

For example, it claims that a five-year-old who needs to be awake at 6:00am should go to bed at 6:45pm, and am 11-year-old who needs to be up at the time time should turn in at 8:15pm.

The post was shared by Stacy Karlsen, and she spoke to Fox6Now about the chart.

Read more: Wetherspoons announces 66 workers test positive for coronavirus - with 50 pubs affected

She said: "To me, it was a shock [that the post was shared so much]. I didn't make it up. I found it coming across my personal page and I thought, 'Wow, this is super helpful'."

While some parents agreed that it was a useful guide, others have been less impressed.

One person exclaimed: "This isn't the military and if I was to send my kids to bed at 7 at night they would be up at 4 a.m. No thank you ... Plus I would never get to spend time with them after school."

Another added: "I'm sorry, but this chart is absurd. Who puts their kid to bed at 6:45?"

NOW READ:

France will pay parents to stay home with children if coronavirus closes schools again