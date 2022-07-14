'My neighbour put her bins in our communal parking spot so nobody can use it'

The woman has taken to Reddit to ask for advice about how to deal with her neighbour's behaviour.

An anonymous woman took to Reddit to ask for advice about how to deal with her neighbour's behaviour.

A woman has spoken of her upset after her neighbour used her bins to reserve their communal parking space.

Taking to Reddit, she revealed that she had received an angry note from the neighbour after she removed the bins to use the space.

She explained: "Neighbour using bins to (illegally) reserve a parking space for their electric vehicle tells me not to move the bins to park my car."

The woman went on to share the note she received from her neighbour, which read: "We couldn't park outside the house last night and were very low on charge, so when a single space came free this morning we popped the bins on the road to reserve it while I did the school run.



"We're not reserving a space to be precious but only when we really need to charge the car.

"We'd really appreciate it if you didn't move the binds and take the space if we need to do this in the future."

The woman added of the note: "Sure it’s a polite note - but the premise is entitled and rude imo.

"She is asking me not to move the bins which were in the only space available on the road (also illegal).

"Am I or other neighbours/tradespeople/visitors expected to park roads away so she can reserve the only space on the road with bins?"

Reddit was divided by the post, with commenters taking different sides.

One person wrote: "That’s a polite note.

"On one hand I’m thinking, 'fair enough, they do need to charge their vehicle' but then on the other hand, I’m thinking, 'It’s a public road and you need to park as much as they do.'

"Is it unreasonable to make you not park somewhere for their convenience?

"I mean, those without electric cars can’t charge at home, and have to go to the petrol station. And those with electric cars can also charge at public charging stations too."

Another wrote: "It is a real problem with electric cars that you do need to park near the house.

"So on the one hand they were polite about it, but on the other no-one owes them that space."