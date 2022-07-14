Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

14 July 2022, 12:02

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Melissa McCabe has been hailed an 'inspiration' after taking her young son to prom.

A 16-year-old has gone viral after she decided to take her young son to prom as her date.

Melissa McCabe, from Tranmere, Merseyside, gave birth to little Arthur when she was 15-years-old back in November 2020.

And the young mum didn’t want her one-year-old to miss out on this huge milestone in her life, so she decided to take Arthur with her.

Melissa took her son Arthur as her prom date
Melissa took her son Arthur as her prom date. Picture: Instagram

While Melissa wore a blue dress decorated with sparkly crystals, her mini-me date was dressed in a beige three-piece suit.

Melissa shared a string of photos and videos on TikTok with the caption: “Everyone going to prom with their boyfriend whereas I took my biggest blessing.”

It has now received a whopping 1.6 million views online and thousands of lovely comments.

“That’s one of the most cutest videos I’ve ever seen awh bless 🥺🥰,” said one person, while another wrote: “This made me so happy 🥺you looked beautiful!”

A third said: “i CANNOT get over how adorable this is 🥲,” while a fourth wrote: “the fact you took your baba as your date. 🏆you deserve this🤍”.

Melissa fell pregnant with Arthur when she was 15-years-old and gave birth the following year.

She recently completed her GCSEs and will be starting at college in September to study Health and Social Care and has said she’s keen to get rid of the stigma surrounding being a young mum.

Arthur dressed up for his mum's prom
Arthur dressed up for his mum's prom. Picture: Instagram

She told the Liverpool Echo: “When I found out I was pregnant obviously I was really young. It was hard because everyone told me I was ruining my life and I wasn’t going to get my GCSEs. So many people make comments when I’m out with him.

“Often people think he’s my little brother and when I tell them he’s mine their attitude completely changes. Older people especially find it disgusting because obviously their way was to get married first and then have kids.”

Melissa often shares sweet photos with Arthur on Instagram, as well as opening up about the challenges of motherhood.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Your fan could be making you hotter in the heatwave

Why using a fan in the heatwave could actually be making you hotter
Expired suncream may not protect you against UV rays

The important symbol you need to look for on your suncream bottle

Weather

The woman has taken to Reddit to ask for advice (stock image)

'My neighbour put her bins in our communal parking spot so nobody can use it'
Some schools may make the decision to close amid the heatwave if they think staff and students are at risk

How hot does it have to be for schools to close in the UK?

Weather

This paddling pool hack is a game-changer (left: stock image)

Dad reveals genius hack to heating paddling pool using bin bags

Trending on Heart

Syd was a character in Emmerdale in 2002

Where Emmerdale’s Nathan Gladwell is now 20 years after Syd Woolfe role

TV & Movies

Love Island fans are asking if Paige has quit

Love Island star Paige Thorne's family defend her for not leaving villa

TV & Movies

The Chase viewers were angry at recent questions

The Chase fans furious over Bradley Walsh’s ‘unfair’ questions

TV & Movies

Sheridan Smith has said she'd looking forward to spending more time with her son

Sheridan Smith says she's looking forward to break to spend time with son Billy

Celebrities

Gogglebox star Georgia has welcomed her first child

Gogglebox’s Georgia Bell gives birth to baby boy and reveals sweet name

Gogglebox

Billy Brown is starring on Love Island this year

How old is Love Island's Billy Brown?

TV & Movies

Millie and Liam from Love Island 2021 have split

Why did Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon split?

TV & Movies

The boob sweat banisher will be a saving grace for many women

This bra liner will banish your underboob sweat in the heatwave

Fashion

This hack could be a game-changer... (stock images)

Woman shocked by genius hack that 'freezes ice cube trays in 30 minutes'
The man has sparked debate on Reddit (stock images)

Man sparks debate after refusing to give up plane seat for mum and children
What to do if you still have a red passport

Warning issued to anyone who still has a red passport

News

With the heatwave causing temperatures to soar to 30 degrees and higher, it is more important than ever to keep our dogs safe

What are the signs of heatstroke in dogs and how do I treat it?
How to see this supermoon 2022

The biggest supermoon of 2022 is visible tonight - here’s how you can see it
Neil Bell is starring in Emmerdale

Who plays Terry in Emmerdale and where have you seen Neil Bell before?

TV & Movies

Christine McGuiness has opened up about her marriage

Christine McGuinness says she's dealing with 'ups and downs' in marriage to Paddy

Celebrities