The new John Lewis Christmas advert has finally been released and it definitely didn’t disappoint.

As part of the sweet story, Peaky Blinders John Paul Hurley can be seen attempting to learn how to skateboard.

The dad-to-be manages to make some progress in his new hobby before the final scene sees him welcome a foster child into his home.

As well as an emotional back story, the advert also has some very powerful music to go with it, with many fans wondering who sings the track. Here’s what we know…

Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert 2022?

This year’s song is a cover of Blink 182’s All the Small Things.

It’s covered by an artist called Mike Geier, who is a singer, actor and entertainer, based in Atlanta in the US.

The 58-year-old was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is best known for his clown alter ego named Puddles Pity Party.

Fans of Blink 182 will know All The Small Things was first released by the American rock band in 2000.

John Lewis bosses chose the cover due to its poignant lyrics and its connection to skater culture.

Who is Puddles Pity Party?

Puddles first gained attention on the internet when a video of him performing a cover of Royals by Lorde went viral.

Back in 2017, the sad clown also made it to the quarter-finals of America’s Got Talent in season 12.

Unfortunately, he received an 'X' from Simon Cowell, eliminating him from the competition.

Who else has released a song for John Lewis?

Plenty of artists have released musical covers of songs for the annual John Lewis Christmas advert over the years,

In 2010, Ellie Goulding released a cover of Elton John's hit Your Song, while Lily Allen released a cover of Keane's Somewhere Only We Know in 2013.

Norweigan singer Aurora sung Oasis’s Half The World Away in 2015, while in 2020, John Lewis hired singer Celeste to sing an original song A Little Love.

Last year's Christmas advert, named An Unexpected Guest, saw a 20-year-old Brit School graduate called Lola Young sing a cover of Together In Electric Dreams.

