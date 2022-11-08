‘I wanted Christmas nails but people say they look like bricks’

8 November 2022, 11:45 | Updated: 8 November 2022, 13:23

A man has gone viral after showing off his Christmas nails
A man has gone viral after showing off his Christmas nails. Picture: Getty Images

One man has gone viral after he shared a video of his Christmas inspired nails on TikTok.

With Halloween out of the way, Christmas is well and truly around the corner.

And to help get him in the festive spirit, one man decided to treat himself to some new nails.

Taking to TikTok, Adam Birks (@adambirks_) posted a video of his new look, explaining that he didn’t go to his usual nail shop.

In the clip, Adam can be seen taking his follower to the nail salon with him as he showed off his bare hands.

As the technician got to work, she painted a different design on each nail including candy cane stripes and a snowflake.

Adding a crying emoji he added the caption: “I had to go to a different nail shop and asked for Christmas nails, I’m in shock.”

The video has now gone viral, with over five million people watching the transformation.

While the patterns were generally well recieved, people were shocked by how thick the nails were.

“As a nail tech I’m really bothered by the shape and bulkiness,” said one person, while another wrote: “They look like bricks.”

A third said: “They nail art is good just not the shape,” while a fourth added: “No no no I’d go back an ask for my money back.”

Someone else said: "Art work is super cute. But revoltingly long and horrible shape for me personally."

But there were plenty of people who loved Adam’s nails as well, with one TikToker replying: "Everyone’s hating but i think they’re so cute!"

"I think they’re cute and she did a great job," wrote a second, while someone else agreed: “She obviously knows how to do her job and people need to stop complaining."

And it seems Adam absolutely loves his design as well, as he wrote back in the comments: “I love how mad everyone is over MY nails, I love them so.”

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Mums, you might be the reason you have a genius child!

Children inherit intelligence from their mums, study finds

Parenting

Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

A man has been praised for not moving seats on a plane

Man refuses to switch airplane seats so dad can sit next to his son

A woman has revealed she puts her toilet brush in the dishwasher

Woman divides opinion after cleaning her toilet brush in the dishwasher

Holly Willoughby is wearing a gold skirt from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gold patterned skirt from Oasis

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle later today

Matt Hancock 'entering I'm A Celebrity jungle today' following Olivia Attwood's exit

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I'm A Celebrity fans are calling for Sue Cleaver to have more airtime

I'm A Celebrity fans baffled as Sue Cleaver ‘goes missing’ from episode

I'm A Celebrity 2022

The favourites to win I'm A Celebrity have been revealed

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Seann Walsh has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Seann Walsh? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Celebrities

Rebel Wilson announces the birth of her first baby

Rebel Wilson baby details: Star welcomes daughter via surrogate

Celebrities

Olivia Attwood has opened up about leaving the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Olivia Attwood ‘heartbroken’ as she breaks silence on quitting I’m A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Olivia Attwood has quit I'm A Celebrity 2022

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and why did Olivia Attwood quit?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I'm A Celebrity's Babatúndé 'left Charlene on plank for 45 minutes' before giving up

I'm A Celebrity's Babatúndé 'left Charlene on plank for 45 minutes' before giving up

Celebrities

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I'm A Celebrity

Olivia Attwood forced to quit I'm A Celebrity after 24 hours

Celebrities

Victoria Beckham was reunited with her Spice Girls bandmates

Victoria Beckham sings Spice Girls as she reunites with former bandmates

Celebrities

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle on Wednesday

When is Matt Hancock going into I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Peter Kay has announced his first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay tour 2023: Venues, dates and tickets revealed

Celebrities

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?

TV & Movies

Owen Warner asked Boy George who he was on I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity viewers cringing as Owen Warner doesn’t know who Boy George is

I'm A Celebrity 2022