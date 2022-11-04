This Morning viewers slam 'tone deaf' Christmas toy segment over prices

4 November 2022, 11:21

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This Morning viewers complained about the price of the toys included in the Christmas segment.

This Morning has received backlash over as recent shopping segment.

On Thursday's show, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were joined by Steve Wilson who talked them through the best toys on the market this Christmas.

While the segment included some great presents for little ones, viewers were left angry by the high price points of the toys.

This comes as the cost of living crisis continues to put families up and down the country in financial trouble.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host the Christmas toy segment on This Morning
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host the Christmas toy segment on This Morning. Picture: ITV

The segment included a Play Doh play set which retails at £99.99, a wooden sorting cart for £74.99, a Little Live Pets Mama Surprise for £64.99 and a Tech JotBot Robot for £50.

Some of the cheaper items in the segment included a cooking set for £10, a potion maker for £29.99 and a fairy garden for £20.

This Morning viewers were left angry at the price of the toys included in the segment
This Morning viewers were left angry at the price of the toys included in the segment. Picture: ITV

Some viewers took to Twitter during the segment to complain about the price of the items included, branding the show 'tone deaf' around the cost of living crisis.

One person commented online: "Maybe they could have done an item on toys that don’t break the bank?"

Another posted: "Not reading the room again with the prices of these toys #ThisMorning."

A third wrote: "This item is so tone deaf. Where are the toys for a fiver or a tenner to help parents stretch their budgets? Not everyone has hundreds of pounds to spend at Christmas #ThisMorning."

