This Morning viewers fume as Alice Beer 'lectures on how to save energy'

Some fans of This Morning are furious over Alice Beer’s ‘energy saving’ segment on Monday.

A few This Morning viewers were not happy yesterday when Alice Beer appeared via video link from her home in Wiltshire.

Joining hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the journalist chatted through some tips for families to reduce their energy usage this winter as heating bills continue to rise.

She explained that the first thing that people should look at is what temperature their thermostats in the house are set at.

Other tips ranged from only boiling the amount of water you need in the kettle, and doing one full load in your dishwasher rather than two half loads.

But many viewers weren’t impressed with the advice, with many calling it ‘patronising’.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Seriously??? Alice Beer showing us her new house on how to control our energy. Seen the size of it? #ThisMorning.”

Another said; “It's a sad place where people need the government to tell them to turn things off to save electricity...#ThisMorning.”

Another spotted an Aga in Alice’s new kitchen, writing: “Alice is lecturing us on saving energy.... has an Aga! #thismorning.”

While someone else said: “Bet that Aga pumps out some heat #ThisMorning.”

However, there were some viewers who enjoyed the segment and took on board Alice’s heating advice.

This involved looking at three thermostats in your house which could help save you money.

"The first one you need to look at is the thermostat that's usually in your hall,” she said.

“One in 5 have got that set at 22 degrees - that's Lanzarote temperatures. What it should be set at is somewhere around the 18 degrees."

Moving on, Alice said the valve of your radiators can be adjusted to get the right level of heat in your house.

Alice added: "Most importantly, you need to turn that right off if you're not using a room. You've got a spare room, dining room, any room you're not using very often, turn that valve right off."

She went on to tell viewers about a third thermostat they might not know about which controls the temperature of the hot water and is usually found in the boiler cupboard.

According to Alice, this should be about 60 degrees and if you've got small children, a lot less.

"Now if you run a bath or you fill a bowl to wash up and you're heating your water to a certain temperature, and then having to add cold, then think about how you're wasting money there. Paying to heat up the water and then adding cold to it, it makes no sense."

She added: "Try it at 55 and then if you can do it a little lower, you will notice the difference in your bills.”