By Alice Dear

This Morning viewers spotted the moment Holly Willoughby appeared to roll her eyes when interrupted by her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby appeared annoyed on Monday's This Morning show when Phillip Schofield cut her off during an interview.

The pair, who recently received backlash over 'queue gate', were interviewing a survivor of the Bali bombings when the moment happened.

Holly appeared to be leading the interview, however, when she went to ask a follow up question, she was interrupted by Phil who asked his own question.

This Morning viewers caught the moment Holly was cut off, and her reaction.

Holly Willoughby appears annoyed in the moment Phillip Schofield cuts her off during a This Morning interview. Picture: ITV

Taking to Twitter to call the moment out, one person commented: "#ThisMorning Holly didn’t look happy at Phil taking over again."

Another person added: "Oooof, Holly looked p****d when Phil cut across her! #ThisMorning"

A third said: "Anyone see that on #thismorning? During the Bali Bombing interview, Phillip cuts Holly off and Holly is openly annoyed."

Holly Willoughby looks surprised as Phillip Schofield interrupts her during an interview. Picture: ITV

Holly and Phil have been put under the spotlight recently following claims they skipped the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

The pair were pictured at the historic event wearing what appeared to be press passes.

Following the backlash, Holly read out a statement on the ITV show, explaining: "Like hundreds of broadcasters we had special access, but this was strictly for the purpose of filming.

“The rules were we would be quickly escorted round the edges to the back of the room. In contrast those in the queue went onto the carpet and got to pause for a second.”

She continued: “None of the broadcasters took the place of anyone in the queue and there was no filing past the crowds.

“We realise it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction, but please know we would never skip the queue.”

