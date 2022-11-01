This Morning's Alison Hammond opens up about ‘lovely’ secret boyfriend

Who is Alison Hammond dating? The This Morning star has finally confirmed that she has a boyfriend who 'worships' her.

Alison Hammond likes to keep her private life out of the spotlight, but now she’s revealed she has a special someone in her life.

The This Morning star has previously hinted she’s taken, but on a recent podcast she confirmed the news.

Appearing on Saving Grace, hosted by Grace Keeling, she was asked how she bagged her new man.

Alison said: "You want to know how I got him? I just said, 'Babes, do you think you can handle this juice?!'"

Alison Hammond has opened up about her secret boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

The mum-of-one continued: "He's like 'I'm all over it!'"

She went on to open up about her relationship, adding: "You've got to be confident haven't you? When you see someone and you think, 'that is my person', you've got to go for it.

“You can't let that person go. When I see someone, I think 'that is my person'."

The host asked: "Like love at first sight vibes? Was yours love at first sight?

"A little bit yeah," Alison said, before adding: "I don't think it was love at first sight on their front..."

This comes after Alison recently admitted she’s been with her boyfriend for over a year and is ready for him to propose.

"There is someone special, and if he wants to pop the question, he can pop away,” she said at the Ethnicity Awards earlier this week.

Even Alison’s This Morning co-host Dermot O'Leary has been talking about her new boyfriend, as he recently let slip some details live on air.

Dermott O'Leary opened up about Alison's boyfriend live on This Morning. Picture: Instagram

“Can you believe Dermot outed me on the TV?,” Alison said, continuing: "I’m a little bit disappointed to be honest with you as I can’t flirt with no one else now.

“He’s a lovely man and all I can say is that I’ve had him hidden for a year and a half.

"A year and a half I’ve been with him, and no one knew! He loves me to bits.

"He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day. What more do you want?!”