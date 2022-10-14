Moment Alison Hammond thought she had beaten Ant and Dec to NTA win

14 October 2022, 10:41 | Updated: 14 October 2022, 11:13

Alison Hammond has said she 'should have won' an National Television Award for Best Presenter.

Alison Hammond has revealed the moment she thought she'd won an National Television Award for Best Presenter.

Ant and Dec took home the prize for 21st consecutive year during the ceremony at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

But Alison didn’t go home empty handed as This Morning won in the Best Daytime category, which she co-hosts with Dermott O’Leary.

Alison Hammond asked Dermott O'Leary if she'd won the NTA
Alison Hammond asked Dermott O'Leary if she'd won the NTA. Picture: ITV

Presenting the show the following morning, Alison admitted she mistakenly heard her name being said and was about to go on stage.

She explained: “I was up for an award, when they said Ant and Dec I heard Alison, so I asked ‘did they say Alison?’ and Dermot said ‘no’."

Laughing, Dermott then added: “When you said it to me, I thought you were joking.”

Back at the award ceremony, fellow presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby thanked viewers for the This Morning award, before Alison took to the microphone to say a few words.

She said: “I ain’t going to lie but we all know I should have won one of these as well. Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and the legends that are Ant and Dec are amazing, but let’s be honest, I should have won one but This Morning won one anyways.”

It seems like viewers at home also wanted Alison to win, with one person writing: "Alison Hammond winning would have been a breath of fresh air."

"Dame Alison Hammond was robbed. This should have been her year..,” another said, while a third added: “Gutted for Queen Alison Hammond. #NTAs.”

Ant, 46, and Dec, 47, missed picking up their 21st consecutive Best Presenter trophy as they have been struck down with Covid.

Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary front This Morning on Fridays
Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary front This Morning on Fridays. Picture: Getty Images

Instead, Stephen Mulhern, 45, stepped on stage to accept the gong on their behalf.

He said: “Well listen, Ant and Dec can't be here for obvious reasons. They have given me some words to stay. But I'm not doing any of that drivel. Full respect to the guys, 21 years on the trot, come on.

“But the reality is, this baby is coming home with me. I've had this made, it says the nation's favourite presenter, Stephen Mulhern. Have a lovely evening everybody goodnight.”

The pair’s show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! also won the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, with former winner and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, 31, accepting the gong.

