Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's emotional NTAs message to fans after queueing controversy

14 October 2022, 09:08

This Morning won the National Television Award for Best Daytime TV Show, with Holly and Phil sharing an emotional thank you.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were over the moon this week when This Morning won a National Television Award.

During the ceremony on Tuesday, the daytime ITV show was announced as the winner for the Daytime category, which left the presenting duo very emotional.

Phil put his head in his hands as they made their way to the stage alongside the This Morning family.

"Please don't think we ever get complacent. And please don't think we ever take this for granted,” he told the crowd.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield won an NTA
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield won an NTA. Picture: Getty Images

The 60-year-old continued: "This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the most amazing team, I have the best friend and we have the best boss."

Holly, 41, said: "Thank you so much. This means everything because it is voted by you and I think This Morning has a very special relationship with you. You make our show for us, you really do."

But despite the seemingly warm reception, some viewers have claimed they heard boos from the crowd.

One person wrote: "Oh noooo the boos! Holly and Phillip look like they want the ground to swallow them up."

"Just me or did it sound like the audience were boo’ing Phil and Holly?,” someone else said.

This Morning won an NTA for best daytime programme
This Morning won an NTA for best daytime programme. Picture: Getty Images

However, fans were quick to defend the pair, with one person writing: "Holly has always come across as a lovely person and emotional. so seeing all the negativity is horrible she doesn’t deserve it bet she isn’t coping with it at all".

Someone else said: “You have been brilliant...I doubt this country could have got through Covid without you!”

This comes after a tough few weeks for Holly and Phil following criticism the pair ‘jumped the queue’ to see the Queen lying in state.

They were given press passes to see the late monarch as thousands of mourners had to wait for up to 24 hours to pay their last respects.

In a special pre-recorded message, Holly and Phil said they ‘would never skip the queue’ and were given special broadcast access.

“Like hundreds of broadcasters we had special access, but this was strictly for the purpose of filming,” Holly told viewers.

She went on to explain: “The rules were we would be quickly escorted round the edges to the back of the room.

“In contrast those in the queue went onto the carpet and got to pause for a second.”

Holly added: “None of the broadcasters took the place of anyone in the queue and there was no filing past the crowds.

“We realise it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction, but please know we would never skip the queue.”

