Every Christmas film you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ this year

3 November 2022, 12:43 | Updated: 3 November 2022, 12:45

Here's all the Christmas films you can stream
Here's all the Christmas films you can stream. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Where to watch all your favourite Christmas films including The Grinch, Love Actually and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

It might only be November, but we’re already thinking about Christmas.

And what better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than to sit on the sofa with a hot chocolate and a good festive film.

We all have our favourites, with The Santa Claus, The Grinch and of course, Love Actually some of the most popular.

But now one Twitter user has put together a list of all the Christmas movies you can watch on Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime this year.

Love Actually is available on Amazon Prime
Love Actually is available on Amazon Prime. Picture: Alamy

Alongside a picture showing a list of festive films, Christmas Countdown UK wrote: “Here's where you can watch all your Christmas 2022 Movies.”

Among the releases are classics such as It's a Wonderful Life, Home Alone and Polar Express, as well as newer releases like The Holidate and The Princess Switch.

See the full list of Christmas films and apps to watch them on below:

Christmas films to watch on Netflix

  • Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (from Dec 2nd)
  • Christmas Chronicles 1 & 2
  • Falling for Christmas (from Nov 10th)
  • The Noel Diary (from Nov 24th)
  • Klaus
  • Bad Santa 2
  • A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
  • Elf Pets
  • Christmas Under Wraps
  • The Holiday
  • Christmas With You (from Nov 16th)
  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
  • Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
  • Christmas Break In
  • 48 Christmas Wishes
  • A Boy Called Christmas
  • Happy Holidays from Madigascar
  • Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
  • Unaccompanied Minors
  • The Princess Switch
  • The Princess Switch: Switched Again
  • Pee-Wee's Big Holiday
  • The Claus Family
  • The Claus Family 2 (from Nov 8th)
  • Christmas Land
  • David & The Elves
  • Wonderland
  • Christmas Inheritance
  • Deck the Halls
  • Jack Frost
  • A Christmas Prince
  • The Holiday Calendar
  • Home for Christmas
  • How to Ruin Christmas
  • Nativity!
  • Holidate
  • A Castle for Christmas
  • Father Christmas is Back
  • White Christmas
  • The Knight Before Christmas
  • Operation Christmas Drop
  • Alien Xmas
  • Trolls Holiday
  • Smart Christmas
  • Holiday Rush
  • Let It Snow
  • Angela's Christmas
  • A Family Reunion Christmas
  • Single All The Way
  • Christmas Flow

Christmas films to watch on Amazon Prime

  • Fred Claus
  • All About Christmas Eve
  • Arthur Christmas
  • Love Actually
  • Almost Christmas
  • Christmas Mingle
  • 2nd Chance for Christmas
  • Coming Home for Christmas
  • Christmas Miracle
  • Christmas Under Wraps
  • Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • Four Christmases
  • Smurfs Christmas Carol
  • The Star
  • Prancer
  • The Santa Clause
  • The Santa Clause 2
  • The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • Saving Santa
  • Santa Claus: The Movie
  • Santa Stole our Dog
  • It's a Wonderful Life
  • The Polar Express
  • National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • Die Hard
  • The Grinch
  • Jingle All The Way
  • Jack Frost
  • Mickey's Christmas Carol
  • The Grinch (2022)
  • Elf
  • Home Alone
  • Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • Home Alone 3
  • Bad Moms Christmas
  • Ernest Saves Christmas
  • Deck The Halls
  • A Christmas Carol
  • My Adventures with Santa
  • Santa's Little Yelpers
  • A Different Kind of Christmas
  • Get Santa
  • Bad Santa
  • Bad Santa 2
  • Becoming Santa
  • The Search for Santa Paws
  • Christmas with the Kranks
  • Last Christmas
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Santa Clause is available to watch on Disney+
The Santa Clause is available to watch on Disney+. Picture: Alamy

Christmas films to watch on Disney+

  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
  • Beauty & The Beast: Enchanted Christmas
  • Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
  • Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
  • The Santa Clause
  • The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas!
  • The Ultimate Christmas Present
  • The Search for Santa Paws
  • Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
  • Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
  • Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
  • A Muppets Christmas Carol
  • A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
  • Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
  • Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
  • Home Alone
  • Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • Home Alone 3
  • Home Alone 4
  • The Christmas Star
  • Ernest Saves Christmas
  • Disney's A Christmas Carol
  • Jingle All The Way 2
  • Babes in Toyland
  • Snowball Express
  • I'll Be Home for Christmas
  • One Magic Christmas
  • Santa's Workshop
  • Christmas... Again?!
  • 12 Dates of Christmas
  • Santa Buddies
  • Noelle
  • Frozen
  • Frozen 2
  • Olaf's Frozen Adventure
  • Die Hard
  • The Mistle-Tones

