Every Christmas film you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ this year

Here's all the Christmas films you can stream. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Where to watch all your favourite Christmas films including The Grinch, Love Actually and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

It might only be November, but we’re already thinking about Christmas.

And what better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than to sit on the sofa with a hot chocolate and a good festive film.

We all have our favourites, with The Santa Claus, The Grinch and of course, Love Actually some of the most popular.

But now one Twitter user has put together a list of all the Christmas movies you can watch on Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime this year.

Love Actually is available on Amazon Prime. Picture: Alamy

Alongside a picture showing a list of festive films, Christmas Countdown UK wrote: “Here's where you can watch all your Christmas 2022 Movies.”

Among the releases are classics such as It's a Wonderful Life, Home Alone and Polar Express, as well as newer releases like The Holidate and The Princess Switch.

See the full list of Christmas films and apps to watch them on below:

Here's where you can watch all your Christmas 2022 Movies 🎥 🍿 🎅🏻

Disney + 👉 https://t.co/HaWRa3uUtU

Amazon Prime 👉 https://t.co/pCWpCehObF

Netflix 👉 https://t.co/LIxrcYag4g pic.twitter.com/mi1mhSxim6 — Christmas Countdown UK (@xmascountdownuk) November 2, 2022

Christmas films to watch on Netflix

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (from Dec 2nd)

Christmas Chronicles 1 & 2

Falling for Christmas (from Nov 10th)

The Noel Diary (from Nov 24th)

Klaus

Bad Santa 2

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

Elf Pets

Christmas Under Wraps

The Holiday

Christmas With You (from Nov 16th)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Christmas Break In

48 Christmas Wishes

A Boy Called Christmas

Happy Holidays from Madigascar

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Unaccompanied Minors

The Princess Switch

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Pee-Wee's Big Holiday

The Claus Family

The Claus Family 2 (from Nov 8th)

Christmas Land

David & The Elves

Wonderland

Christmas Inheritance

Deck the Halls

Jack Frost

A Christmas Prince

The Holiday Calendar

Home for Christmas

How to Ruin Christmas

Nativity!

Holidate

A Castle for Christmas

Father Christmas is Back

White Christmas

The Knight Before Christmas

Operation Christmas Drop

Alien Xmas

Trolls Holiday

Smart Christmas

Holiday Rush

Let It Snow

Angela's Christmas

A Family Reunion Christmas

Single All The Way

Christmas Flow

Christmas films to watch on Amazon Prime

Fred Claus

All About Christmas Eve

Arthur Christmas

Love Actually

Almost Christmas

Christmas Mingle

2nd Chance for Christmas

Coming Home for Christmas

Christmas Miracle

Christmas Under Wraps

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street

Four Christmases

Smurfs Christmas Carol

The Star

Prancer

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Saving Santa

Santa Claus: The Movie

Santa Stole our Dog

It's a Wonderful Life

The Polar Express

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Die Hard

The Grinch

Jingle All The Way

Jack Frost

Mickey's Christmas Carol

The Grinch (2022)

Elf

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

Bad Moms Christmas

Ernest Saves Christmas

Deck The Halls

A Christmas Carol

My Adventures with Santa

Santa's Little Yelpers

A Different Kind of Christmas

Get Santa

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Becoming Santa

The Search for Santa Paws

Christmas with the Kranks

Last Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Santa Clause is available to watch on Disney+. Picture: Alamy

Christmas films to watch on Disney+