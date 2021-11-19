Christmas 2021 gift guide: What to buy your grandparents this year

On Air Now
19 November 2021, 14:37 | Updated: 19 November 2021, 15:52
What can I get my grandparents for Christmas? Everything from flowers to photo calendars.
It’s finally Christmas, which means plenty of tinsel, mince pies and mulled wine.
But it also means we need to start thinking about what to get our loved ones for the big day.
That said, we’ve come up with the ultimate gift guide for all the Nans, Grandads, Grannies and Grandpas out there.
Check out our favourite present ideas for your grandparents this Christmas.
Give your Grandma the gift of elegance this year with a pair of Pearl Drop Earrings from Flutterby Jewellery.
The simple design means they go with every outfit and can be worn over and over again.
Buy now from Flutterby Jewellery
If your grandparents always have a house full of flowers, this is the perfect gift for them.
Inspired by the beauty of nature, here are seven vases in the collection, each offering a different shape to compliment a range of bouquets and floral styles.
Buy now: From £27 from Dartington Crystal
Ring Video Doorbell Wired will allow your grandparents to receive alerts when a visitor presses their doorbell, or triggers the motion sensors.
They can also customise their motion settings to detect only in your chosen area, allowing them to focus on the alerts they care about most.
The new Alexandra Kay Time to Breathe Ceramic Diffuser will look beautiful in your grandparents' home.
It emits a fresh, fine mist of essential oil blend at the touch of a button and also has a soft LED light features gently glows to add ambience to any room.
10% net profit is donated to The Ehlers-Danlos Support UK charity with every purchase of this product.
Buy now: £75 from Green People
What says Happy Christmas better than a beautiful bunch of festive flowers?
The Gingerbread Dream by Serenata is an enchanting bouquet of ginger roses and fluffy marshmallow lilies with white stocks and golden berries with glittering gold pinecones.
Buy now: £39.99 from Serenata Flowers
If your grandparents love to sit down and watch the TV with a cup of tea, look no further than the Fire TV Stick.
The Alexa Voice Remote also lets you use your voice to search and launch programmes from across different apps.
Give Grandparents the gift of a night away with a personalised hotel gift voucher.
From Hotelgift, these can be redeemed for a stay at over 270,000 international hotels and in 140+ countries worldwide.
For every Hotelgift purchased, 1000 litres of water are donated to support local communities in places that need it most through its partnership with Made Blue.
Fire 7 is Amazon's best-selling tablet and now has 2X the storage, faster quad-core processor and hands free with Alexa.
Your grandparents can complete tasks, enjoy films, browse recipes or ask Alexa for the weather.
Everyone loves a mug, and this striped & gold collection from Emma Alington is gorgeous.
Perfect for everyday use; these handcrafted bone china mugs and cups have a simple and functional finish making them timeless and durable.
Buy now: From £32 from Emma Alington
This luxury notebook is timeless and elegant, perfect for your grandparents.
Handcrafted by Atelier Rosemood, the hardback notebooks come in a range of colours and can be personalised.
Buy now: From £22.50 from Atelier Rosemood
Your grandparents can wake up to a delicious hot drink with this coffee machine.
With the programmable timer, they can set the brewing time up to 24 hours in advance, saving time and simplifying their morning routine.
For a gift that they can appreciate all year round, give your grandparents a personalised photo calendar.
With every month, they’ll be reminded of a happy memory with the family, their favourite places or beloved pets.
Choose the size and style that will suit them, from kitchen calendars to A5 calendars and year planners.
The Christmas Taster Gift Box by Whittard has everything your grandparents could want for an afternoon tea.
Spice-rich Christmas Tea, hazelnut flavoured Christmas Coffee and a tower of three classic, creamy hot chocolates, as well as Christmas Pudding biscuits.
For the artistic grandparent in your life, this painting palette is the ultimate Christmas stocking filer.
Your nan or grandad can paint the hours away in relaxation with this set.
If your grandparents love a Christmas tipple, The Ramsbury Single Estate Gin is perfect.
A crisp, full-bodied London Dry Gin combined with quince grown on the estate, classic juniper, citrus, woody angelica and spicy cinnamon.
Your grandma and grandad can make delicious, mouthwatering homemade meals with help from this pressure cooker.
It's steam, heat, and pressure, traps in nutrients, moisture, and flavour for great-tasting results.
Your grandparents will either love it or hate it...
This Personalised Marmite Jar is ideal if your granny or grandad shares a food cupboard with family or friends who pretend to hate Marmite, but actually love it.
Look no further than the Maxime & Maxima Icon Eau du Parfums for the ideal Christmas gift for fragrance lovers.
Maxime Icon has notes of rich cardamom, powerful olive wood and leather accord while Maxima Icon is packed with vibrant mandarin, Hippolyta flower and leather accord.