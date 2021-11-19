Christmas 2021 gift guide: What to buy your grandparents this year

Here's what to get your grandparents for Christmas. Picture: Alexandra Kay/ Ramsbury gin/Amazon/Avon/ Flutterby Jewellery

What can I get my grandparents for Christmas? Everything from flowers to photo calendars.

It’s finally Christmas, which means plenty of tinsel, mince pies and mulled wine.

But it also means we need to start thinking about what to get our loved ones for the big day.

That said, we’ve come up with the ultimate gift guide for all the Nans, Grandads, Grannies and Grandpas out there.

Check out our favourite present ideas for your grandparents this Christmas.

Pearl Drop Earrings

Give your Grandma the gift of elegance this year with a pair of Pearl Drop Earrings from Flutterby Jewellery.

The simple design means they go with every outfit and can be worn over and over again.

Buy now from Flutterby Jewellery

Vase

If your grandparents always have a house full of flowers, this is the perfect gift for them.

Inspired by the beauty of nature, here are seven vases in the collection, each offering a different shape to compliment a range of bouquets and floral styles.

Buy now: From £27 from Dartington Crystal

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell Wired will allow your grandparents to receive alerts when a visitor presses their doorbell, or triggers the motion sensors.

They can also customise their motion settings to detect only in your chosen area, allowing them to focus on the alerts they care about most.

Buy now: £34 from Amazon

Ceramic diffuser

The new Alexandra Kay Time to Breathe Ceramic Diffuser will look beautiful in your grandparents' home.

It emits a fresh, fine mist of essential oil blend at the touch of a button and also has a soft LED light features gently glows to add ambience to any room.

10% net profit is donated to The Ehlers-Danlos Support UK charity with every purchase of this product.

Buy now: £75 from Green People

Bunch of flowers

What says Happy Christmas better than a beautiful bunch of festive flowers?

The Gingerbread Dream by Serenata is an enchanting bouquet of ginger roses and fluffy marshmallow lilies with white stocks and golden berries with glittering gold pinecones.

Buy now: £39.99 from Serenata Flowers

Fire TV Stick

If your grandparents love to sit down and watch the TV with a cup of tea, look no further than the Fire TV Stick.

The Alexa Voice Remote also lets you use your voice to search and launch programmes from across different apps.

Buy now: £19.99 from Amazon

Hotel stay

Give Grandparents the gift of a night away with a personalised hotel gift voucher.

From Hotelgift, these can be redeemed for a stay at over 270,000 international hotels and in 140+ countries worldwide.

For every Hotelgift purchased, 1000 litres of water are donated to support local communities in places that need it most through its partnership with Made Blue.

Buy now from Hotelgift

Fire 7 Tablet

Fire 7 is Amazon's best-selling tablet and now has 2X the storage, faster quad-core processor and hands free with Alexa.

Your grandparents can complete tasks, enjoy films, browse recipes or ask Alexa for the weather.

Buy now: £29.99 from Amazon

Mug

Everyone loves a mug, and this striped & gold collection from Emma Alington is gorgeous.

Perfect for everyday use; these handcrafted bone china mugs and cups have a simple and functional finish making them timeless and durable.

Buy now: From £32 from Emma Alington

Personalised notebook

This luxury notebook is timeless and elegant, perfect for your grandparents.

Handcrafted by Atelier Rosemood, the hardback notebooks come in a range of colours and can be personalised.

Buy now: From £22.50 from Atelier Rosemood

Filter Coffee Machine

Your grandparents can wake up to a delicious hot drink with this coffee machine.

With the programmable timer, they can set the brewing time up to 24 hours in advance, saving time and simplifying their morning routine.

Buy now: £43.99 from Amazon

Photo calendar

For a gift that they can appreciate all year round, give your grandparents a personalised photo calendar.

With every month, they’ll be reminded of a happy memory with the family, their favourite places or beloved pets.

Choose the size and style that will suit them, from kitchen calendars to A5 calendars and year planners.

Buy now: From £3.49 from CEWE

Christmas hamper

The Christmas Taster Gift Box by Whittard has everything your grandparents could want for an afternoon tea.

Spice-rich Christmas Tea, hazelnut flavoured Christmas Coffee and a tower of three classic, creamy hot chocolates, as well as Christmas Pudding biscuits.

Buy now: £49 from Whittard

Paint pallet

For the artistic grandparent in your life, this painting palette is the ultimate Christmas stocking filer.

Your nan or grandad can paint the hours away in relaxation with this set.

Buy now: £10 from MFPA

Gin

If your grandparents love a Christmas tipple, The Ramsbury Single Estate Gin is perfect.

A crisp, full-bodied London Dry Gin combined with quince grown on the estate, classic juniper, citrus, woody angelica and spicy cinnamon.

Buy now: £33.50 from Waitrose

Pressure Cooker

Your grandma and grandad can make delicious, mouthwatering homemade meals with help from this pressure cooker.

It's steam, heat, and pressure, traps in nutrients, moisture, and flavour for great-tasting results.

Buy now: £33.99 from Amazon

Personalised Marmite

Your grandparents will either love it or hate it...

This Personalised Marmite Jar is ideal if your granny or grandad shares a food cupboard with family or friends who pretend to hate Marmite, but actually love it.

Perfume

Look no further than the Maxime & Maxima Icon Eau du Parfums for the ideal Christmas gift for fragrance lovers.

Maxime Icon has notes of rich cardamom, powerful olive wood and leather accord while Maxima Icon is packed with vibrant mandarin, Hippolyta flower and leather accord.

Buy now: £20 from Avon