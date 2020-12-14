Royal children join Kate Middleton and Prince William on red carpet as they attend Christmas Pantomime

The royal family enjoyed a night out at the theatre in London. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked so adorable as they walked to red carpet with mum and dad.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children joined them this weekend on a royal engagement.

Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, joined Kate Middleton and Prince William on the red carpet as they attended a Christmas Pantomime.

The family arrived at the London Palladium on Friday evening for a performance of Pantoland, thrown especially for key workers and their families.

The family all held hands as they walked into the venue, making this their first red carpet appearance as a family of five.

The family of five walked the red carpet at the London Palladium. Picture: Getty

For the occasion, Kate Middleton wore a black and white dress by Alessandra Rich, teaming the look with black stilettos.

Prince George looked more grown up than ever in a navy and red striped jumper, which he wore over a blue shirt.

Princess Charlotte also looked adorable in a grey checked dress, which she wore with black tights and pumps.

Prince Louis, who is looking more and more like older brother George, look smart in black trousers and a navy jacket.

Prince Louis held on tight to mum Kate Middleton's hand. Picture: PA

Before the pantomime performance started, Prince William addressed the crowd for the "very special" performance.

He also paid tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor, whose death was announced the same day.

The Duke of Cambridge said: "Before I go on, I want to pause and pay tribute to a true national treasure, Dame Barbara Windsor, who so sadly passed away last night.

"She was a giant of the entertainment world, and of course a legend on pantomime stages across the country, including here at the London Palladium.

"And I know we'll all miss her hugely."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked excited for the performance. Picture: PA

Addressing the key workers and their families in the crowd, William went on to say: "It’s wonderful to be back here in the West End and see theatres reopening their doors….Catherine, George, Charlotte, Louis and I are all really looking forward to the show.

"We are here tonight for a very special performance. Special, because of you – the key workers here in the audience.

"You include community workers, volunteers, teachers, NHS staff, representatives from the emergency services and military, researchers working on the vaccine, people helping the homeless, those manning vital call centres, and staff from a wide range of frontline charities - to name but a few."

He continued: "You have given your absolute all this year and made remarkable sacrifices.

"So to have your families, who I’m sure have seen far less of you than they would have liked. It’s lovely that you are all here together tonight."

