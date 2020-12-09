Kate Middleton and Prince William reunite with the Queen in first public meeting in nine months

The Queen was reunited with Kate Middleton and Prince William at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with other members of the royal family on Tuesday evening as they finished their whistle-stop tour of the UK.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were reunited with the Queen this week as they gathered at Windsor Castle.

Also in attendance was Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, alongside Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and Princess Anne.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ended their UK tour with the event. Picture: Getty

This is the first time the royal family have been seen publicly together in nine months due to COVID restrictions.

The royal family gathered at Windsor Castle to thank local volunteers and key workers for their work throughout the pandemic.

The royals remained socially distanced as the Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army played Christmas carols.

The Queen and the Cambridges remained socially distanced as they chatted. Picture: Getty

The event marked the end of Kate and William's whistle-stop train tour of the UK.

The couple had been visiting areas across England, Scotland and Wales over the past few days, thanking key workers for their dedication through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen looked chipper in her 'Christmas Red' ensemble. Picture: Getty

For the final stop on the tour, the Duchess of Cambridge changed into a festive green coat by Catherine Walker.

In classic Kate Middleton style, the coat was a recycled number, one she wore back in March 2020 during a visit to Dublin.

For the festive meeting this week though, the Duchess added a green faux fur collar to create a completely new look.

She also carried a black Alexander McQueen clutch bag and wore the Queen's Diamond Frame Earrings.

The royal family met to thank volunteers and key workers in the area. Picture: Getty

The Queen also looked festive for the occasion in a 'Christmas Red' coat and hat by Angela Kelly.

The Monarch looked in high spirits as she spoke with her family and enjoyed Christmas carols.

