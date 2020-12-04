Kate Middleton and Prince William's new Christmas plans revealed as Sandringham is cancelled

Kate and William have had to change their usual Christmas plans. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the three children, will be spending Christmas Day very differently this year.

The royal family, like so many other families across the UK, are set for a very different festive period this year.

The Queen is usually joined by Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William – and their three children – in Sandringham, where they spend the Christmas period.

However, due to COVID rules, the Monarch and her husband have decided to cancel Sandringham plans and stay in Windsor.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

Kate, William and their three children usually spend Christmas Day at Sandringham. Picture: Getty

So where does this leave the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who spend their Christmas in Sandringham every year?

According to the Mirror, the Cambridges will be spending Christmas Day with Kate's family in Bucklebury, something they haven't done since 2016.

Carole Middleton, Kate's mum, recently spoke about the festive season with her family on Instagram, explaining how it will be different this year.

The Queen and Prince Philip will also not be travelling to Sandringham and will instead spend the festive period at Windsor. Picture: Getty

Writing on the Party Pieces Instagram page – of which she is the founder – Carole penned: "We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas.

“For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

As for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, they will be spending Christmas in LA with their son, Archie Harrison.

A palace source said that Camilla and Charles will be spending their time at the Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire, but “expect to have a chance to see The Queen and The DoE at Windsor at some point".

Meghan and Harry will be in LA for Christmas. Picture: Getty

The source added: “The Queen is acutely aware of the need for caution throughout the crisis and the Christmas period is no different.

“The Queen and The Duke are ­fortunate to spend Christmas with their family every year.

“They understand that their family will have competing demands over the Christmas period and are content to have a quiet festive season this year.

“Like everyone they hope things will get back to normal in 2021.”

