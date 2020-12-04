The Queen left heartbroken as beloved dog Vulcan dies

The Queen's dog has died. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

The Queen now has just one dog after her dorgi Vulcan passed away 'of old age'.

The Queen’s dog Vulcan has died, it’s been reported.

Vulcan, a dachshund-corgi cross, passed away 'of old age' a few weeks ago at Windsor.

According to The Sun, the monarch is said to be ‘upset’ at the death of Vulcan and now has only one dog left, Candy.

A source told the publication: “Her Majesty adores her dogs and it's always a blow, particularly now.”

Queen Elizabeth has owned more than 30 corgis since 1945 but in recent years she's stopped breeding them due to her age. The Palace is yet to comment on the sad news.

The Queen has had more than 30 corgis. Picture: PA Images

The news of Vulcan's death comes just days after Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed their pet Lupo passed away.

Read More: Kate Middleton and Prince William announce tragic death of their dog Lupo

Shared a picture of their beloved dog on Instagram last month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C”.

Lupo was an English cocker spaniel bred from a dog which was owned Kate's parents.

He was given to Will and Kate as a wedding present in 2011 and even featured in the first official photos of Prince George.

James Middleton, the Duchess' brother, has also shared a message following Lupo's death.

On his Instagram, he wrote: "It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away. Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. He was 9 years old.

"Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist."

He continued: "Many people over the years have reached out to me about the pain of losing a dog and for most, the loss of a dog is, in almost every way comparable to the loss of a Human loved one. The pain I felt from loosing my first dog Tilly back in 2017 still hurts and on hearing the news about Lupo brought a wave of emotions flooding back.

"There isn’t much of a rule book on how to grieve for a dog, but I’ve said a prayer, lit a candle and taken Ella (Mum) for a long walk to spend time remembering Lupo.

"Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy."

Now Read: How much of The Crown season 4 is true and how accurate are the royal storylines?