Your kids can now watch Santa and his elves preparing for Christmas in the North Pole online

The children in your life can now tune in to watch Father Christmas getting ready for December 25th with his elves.

With December almost upon us, it’s officially time to get excited about Christmas.

While we’re all busy getting ready for the big day, Santa Claus is also working hard in the North Pole to make sure children across the world receive their gifts on time.

And now you and your children can take a sneak peek into his workshop to see what he and the elves are up to.

Shared on a live stream on Festive Studio's YouTube channel, the video gives kids an insight into what goes on behind closed doors in the run up to the big day.

The screen jumps between different settings in the North Pole including the wrapping paper station, workshop, mailroom and reindeer pen.

Lucky viewers will even get to see Mr and Mrs Claus chilling out in their living room with a cup of tea after a hard day’s work.

And expect to see those mischievous elves getting up to no good while their boss isn’t watching, as they can be seen taking selfies on the iPad and playing games.

The caption to the video reads: “Watch Santa & Elves Live From The North Pole 2021. Join Santa, Mrs Claus and the Elves LIVE in the run up to Christmas 2021.

“Watch the Elves get ready for the big day and Mr & Mrs Claus roam around their home at the North Pole Grotto.”

Unsurprisingly, hundreds of excited children have been tuning in to the fun.

After the live stream was shared on Facebook group Family Lowdown Tips & Ideas, one parent wrote: “This is brilliant!! My 4 year old just loved watching this, thank you!”

Another wrote: “Thank you for this my 5 year old thinks this is amazing watching santa live xx”

While a third added: “This is great!! Thank you so much for sharing, can’t wait to show my girls in the morning xx.”

And a fourth commented: “Thank you so much my 6 year old and 5 yr old are amazed!! ”