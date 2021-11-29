Exclusive

Emma Bunton shares her best memories from the Spice Girls' Christmas advert

Emma Bunton told Heart listeners that there were a lot of bloopers. Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

Heart's Emma Bunton shared her experiences from filming a Christmas advert with the Spice Girls in the 00s

Christmas is such a fun time for reminiscing, and Emma Bunton was in a reflective mood on her show last night.

She told listeners about a clip she had seen being shared on Twitter, which featured a festive advert she and the other Spice Girls filmed for Tesco many years ago.

Emma said: "This time of year everyone goes mad for the Christmas ads on TV, we love them. Thank you to everyone online who shared a Christmas ad that I did with the Spice Girls back in 2008.

"It was for Tesco do you remember it? I do. I remember we had to film it in the summer and it as so strange walking around the shop in our big winter coats.

LISTEN TO EMMA BUNTON'S SHOW ON GLOBAL PLAYER NOW

Emma had to stick her head in a jumper to avoid Mel C in the hilarious ad. Picture: Tesco / YouTube

"We did have trailers outside Tesco and it was good fun, actually. We got to eat our lunch in there, get ready.

"It was all about wanting to buy gifts for each other but not be seen by them. I had my head stuck in a top trying to hide from Mel C!

"It was so much fun top film and we had a lot of bloopers - we couldn’t keep a straight face!"

Do you remember the advert? Give it a watch in the player below...

Heart's Feel Good Weekend with Emma Bunton

7pm - 10pm Sundays on Heart