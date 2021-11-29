Exclusive

Emma Bunton shares her best memories from the Spice Girls' Christmas advert

29 November 2021, 17:25

Emma Bunton told Heart listeners that there were a lot of bloopers
Emma Bunton told Heart listeners that there were a lot of bloopers. Picture: Heart
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Heart's Emma Bunton shared her experiences from filming a Christmas advert with the Spice Girls in the 00s

Christmas is such a fun time for reminiscing, and Emma Bunton was in a reflective mood on her show last night.

She told listeners about a clip she had seen being shared on Twitter, which featured a festive advert she and the other Spice Girls filmed for Tesco many years ago.

Emma said: "This time of year everyone goes mad for the Christmas ads on TV, we love them. Thank you to everyone online who shared a Christmas ad that I did with the Spice Girls back in 2008.

"It was for Tesco do you remember it? I do. I remember we had to film it in the summer and it as so strange walking around the shop in our big winter coats.

LISTEN TO EMMA BUNTON'S SHOW ON GLOBAL PLAYER NOW

Emma had to stick her head in a jumper to avoid Mel C in the hilarious ad
Emma had to stick her head in a jumper to avoid Mel C in the hilarious ad. Picture: Tesco / YouTube

"We did have trailers outside Tesco and it was good fun, actually. We got to eat our lunch in there, get ready.

"It was all about wanting to buy gifts for each other but not be seen by them. I had my head stuck in a top trying to hide from Mel C!

"It was so much fun top film and we had a lot of bloopers - we couldn’t keep a straight face!"

Do you remember the advert? Give it a watch in the player below...

Heart's Feel Good Weekend with Emma Bunton

7pm - 10pm Sundays on Heart

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced
Nominate someone special who deserves a special Christmas

Nominate someone to be a Heart Breakfast Christmas Hero

We have a very tricky Christmas challenge for you!

Can you spot five differences between these two Christmas scenes?
A man has fumed at his wife's choice of name

'My wife wants to give our twins matching names - but I refuse!’
Holly Willoughby is wearing a sequinned skirt from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sequinned skirt from Zara

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The I'm A Celebrity contestants have had to leave the castle camp

Where are the I'm A Celebrity contestants staying during Storm Arwen?

TV & Movies

Here's how you can watch Love Island Australia

What channel is Love Island Australia season 3 on and how can I watch it?

TV & Movies

Cliff Parisi starred as Minty in EastEnders

Who did Cliff Parisi play in EastEnders and what happened to his character?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has revealed why she won't be having any more children

Stacey Solomon on the surprising reason she won't have any more children

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity has been cancelled for the third night running

I'm A Celebrity cancelled tonight

TV & Movies

Richard Madeley has revealed why he left I'm A Celebrity

Richard Madeley explains mystery illness that forced him to leave I'm A Celebrity

TV & Movies

Lucien Laviscount played Ben Richardson in Corrie

Coronation Street's Lucien Laviscount unrecognisable 10 years after leaving soap

TV & Movies

The best Cyber Monday deals from Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday 2021: Top tech deals and discounts to look out for

Shopping

Struggling to think of Christmas present ideas for your fluffy pal?

Christmas presents for pets 2021: What to buy your cat or dog

Shopping

What are the best beauty deals of Black Friday 2021 and where can I buy them?

Best beauty deals for Black Friday 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more

Shopping

These are the messiest bedrooms in the UK

Girl, 8, wins UK's messiest bedroom competition

Here's all the stars who have left I'm A Celeb so far

Who has left I'm A Celebrity 2021?

TV & Movies

Dermott was mistaken for Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Alison Hammond in pieces as Barry Humphries confuses Dermot for Phillip Schofield

This Morning

Black Friday has come early

When is Black Friday 2021? Key dates and best deals and offers to look out for

Shopping

Here's the best Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances

Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals for 2021: From blenders to airfryers

Shopping