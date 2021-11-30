Drivers risk £5,000 fine for wearing Christmas jumpers, boots and winter coats

30 November 2021

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Wearing winter clothing could leave motorists with a hefty fine under driving rules.

Drivers have been warned that wearing festive outfits and warm clothing could lead to a £5,000 fine.

Motoring experts at National Tyres and Autocare have urged those driving around over the festive period to be wary of what clothes and accessories they have on.

While not technically against the law, failing to wear the correct footwear while behind the wheel breaches Rule 97 of the Highway Code.

The Highway Code states: “You should ensure clothing and footwear do not prevent you using the controls in any manner.”

This means if you are caught wearing chunky boots or platform heels, you could be classed as driving without due care and attention.

Inflatable fancy dress costumes - such as Santa outfits - can also interfere with your ability to steer and use the gear stick, while sparkly headwear such as hats and antlers could impair your sight.

Festive jumpers that are chunky or have 3D elements could also restrict movement.

Michael Bourne, Group Marketing Director at National Tyres and Autocare told Manchester Evening News: “Driving in outfits that impact your driving ability could cause an accident.

“Any piece of clothing that impairs your vision or prevents you from using the car's controls, could lead to a £5K fine and potentially three points on your licence."

He added: “We recommend making sure your outfit doesn’t impact your driving ability as well as others, and if it does, take your outfit to the venue and then get changed there.”

This comes after safety experts warned parents against wrapping their kids up in warm coats in the car.

Car seat retailer Be Safe explained that most winter coats are filled up with materials such as feathers, which stop the seat from being tightened properly to a child's upper body.

On their website, they write: "In the event of an impact where your child is pushed out of the seat and into the harness, the forces are so strong that the air in the coat is released.

"This results in your child having too much space for movement, as the harness is not tight enough to hold them back securely.

"Thus, when travelling with children in winter, we strongly encourage you to avoid having them wear thick winter jackets."

