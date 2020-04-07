Women are better drivers than men, new study finds

7 April 2020, 12:51

Women are better drivers than men, it has been revealed
Women are better drivers than men, it has been revealed. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A new study has found that women are better drivers than men, and that male drivers pose a greater risk to other road users.

It seems the age old question of who are better drivers, men or women, could be answered.

A new study has pulled together results and found that women are in fact better drivers than men, and by bringing more women into vehicle based jobs, we could cut down deaths and injuries on the roads.

The new research carried out studied and analysed police and traffic statistics and figures from the National Travel Survey and Office for National Statistics data.

The results found that men pose a significantly higher risk to other road users
The results found that men pose a significantly higher risk to other road users. Picture: Getty

The results found that men pose a significantly higher risk to other road users.

Five categories were studied – cars, taxis, buses, vans, lorries, bicycles and motorbikes, and found that men in cars and vans cause twice the amount of death as women on the roads.

The study also found that male lorry drivers caused four times the amount of fatalities as women, and male bikers cause ten more deaths than women.

Having more women in transport jobs would decrease the amount of road injuries and deaths
Having more women in transport jobs would decrease the amount of road injuries and deaths. Picture: Getty

University of Westminster's researcher Dr Rachel Aldred said that these findings show that by having "greater gender equality" in transport jobs, we could see a positive impact on the number of injuries.

She said: "Greater gender equity would have a positive impact on these injuries.

"We suggest policy-makers consider policies to increase gender balance in occupations that substantially involve driving, given the greater likelihood that other road users will be killed if men rather than women are driving or riding."

