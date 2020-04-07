Drivers warned non-essential journeys could void car insurance

7 April 2020, 11:48 | Updated: 7 April 2020, 12:29

Drivers making non-essential journeys could have their insurance voided. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A warning has been issued to all drivers over taking non-essential journeys amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since Boris Johnson announced lockdown for the UK over two weeks ago now, the country has seen a huge decrease in the amount of people using public transport.

However, there has also been an increase in car travel as people use their vehicles to travel instead.

The latest lockdown rules state that you should only leave the house to buy and collect essential medication and groceries, or for one form of exercise a day.

The UK has seen an increase in car travel following the lockdown rules. Picture: Getty

However, there have been cases across the UK of people making non-essential journeys by car.

Now, drivers have been warned that making a decision like that could void their insurance.

Police have been given more powers over fining drivers who are not making essential journeys. Picture: Getty

Lawyer Nick Freeman, 63, also known as Mr Loophole, explained to The Sun: "Essential travel is largely defined as shopping for necessities, picking up medical suppliers, caring for a vulnerable person and getting to and from work if you cannot do so from home.

"Anything else is not really acceptable so if you have an accident and cannot prove that your journey was essential your insurance may be void."

Last month, it was announced that there would be a six-month MOT holiday for drivers, meaning people whose MOTs run out within in the next six months do no need to get a new one.

However, vehicles still need to be kept in "roadworthy condition", and that driver will still be prosecuted if they are driving an unsafe vehicles.

The latest lockdown rules state that you should only leave the house to buy and collect essential medication and groceries, or for one form of exercise a day. Picture: Getty

"The MOT sabbatical isn't a get-out clause for tyres with no tread, defective brakes or faulty suspension etc", Nick said.

He continued: "You can't hide behind the MOT. It is the responsibility of the motorist to ensure their vehicle roadworthy.

"Otherwise you could face anything from penalty points and a fine to prison depending on the allegation."

