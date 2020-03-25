Breaking News

Government suspend MOTs across the UK for six months

MOTs have been postpone for six months. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Car owners across the UK will be given a six month holiday on their MOTs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Government announced that cars, motorbikes ad vans will be exempt from MOTs for six months.

This means people whose MOTs run out within in the next six months do no need to get a new one.

However, this new legislation will come into effect on March 30, meaning if you car needs an MOT between now and then, you must still have it done.

From March 30, if your vehicle's MOT runs out, you can wait six months. Picture: Getty

This will become difficult for those people currently in self-isolation, and so the Department of Transport is working with insurers and police to make sure people aren't penalised for self-isolating.

It has been stated, though, that vehicles still need to be kept in "roadworthy condition", and that driver will still be prosecuted if they are driving an unsafe vehicles.

The changes have come into place amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement: “We must ensure those on the frontline of helping the nation combat COVID19 are able to do so.

“Allowing this temporary exemption from vehicle testing will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people get essential food and medicine.

“Safety is key, which is why garages will remain open for essential repair work.”

People are still being urged to only leave the house for necessary things including one form of exercise a day, vital supplies, to help or care for the vulnerable or to collect medication.

