Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after coronavirus hospitalisation

6 April 2020, 20:24 | Updated: 6 April 2020, 20:47

Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care
Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care.

Downing Street have released a statement announcing that Boris Johnson is in intensive care.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his condition worsened following his hospitalisation for coronavirus.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.

"The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

Boris Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London
Boris Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London.

"The prime minister is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

It was announced last night that Boris Johnson has been hospitalised with 'persistent symptoms' of coronavirus.

A spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

"This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

"The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

Boris Johnson himself shared an update to Twitter today, writing: "Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.

Boris Johnson was diagnosed with coronavirus last month
Boris Johnson was diagnosed with coronavirus last month.

"I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives."

Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after condition worsens

Coronavirus: Unions call for administrators to protect workers

Liverpool reverse furlough decision and apologise to fans

