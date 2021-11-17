Christmas gift guide 2021: The best presents to get your sibling this year

The perfect gift guide for your siblings. Picture: Alice Scott/Waterpik/Amazon/Watches2u/Vinny/TOPL

By Naomi Bartram

What can I get my brother or sister fro Christmas this year? Here's our ultimate gift guide...

It’s that time of year again where we all start panicking about what to get our loved ones for Christmas.

And whether you’re close to your siblings or not, they can be some of the hardest people to buy for.

But fear not, because we have got you covered with the best gifts for your brothers and sisters this year.

Check out our list of present ideas including candles, fragrances, books, beauty products and gift cards.

What to buy your siblings for Christmas this year:

Covered Creations candles

Covered Creations candles. Picture: Covered Creations

If your sibling loves Christmas as much as us, treat them to this beautiful candle which smells like warm spices, cinnamon sticks and orange.

This fragrance will fill your home with the joy of winter and the festive period.

Buy now: Medium candle for £19.50

Watch

Ice-Watch Ice Solar Power Watch. Picture: www.watches2u.com

A classic Christmas present idea, pick you brother or sister up a new watch.

Watches2U have introduced a new range that has been built by Ice-Watch.

This model comes with a blue plastic strap with a plastic case complemented by a blue dial.

Buy now: £59.99 from Watches2U

Animal plant pots

Animal plant pots. Picture: Amazon

Your house proud sibling will love these cute animal plant pots made of top quality ceramic.

The cute owl and cat designs come in six different colours and will look adorable on any mantlepiece.

Buy now: From Amazon for £19.99

Book subscription

This Christmas, why not sign them up to the internet's best book club - Rare Birds Books.

From paying annually to pay monthly option, you can choose the option that works best for your family member.

Rare Birds Books also makes it their mission to champion female authors and features literature from every genre.

Buy now: Monthly subscriptions from £14

Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa. Picture: Amazon

For your music loving sibling, Amazon's most popular smart speaker the Echo Dot is the ultimate gift.

Now with a fabric design and improved speaker for richer and louder sound, your brother or sister can voice control their music, stream songs from Amazon Music and listen to audiobooks from Audible.

Buy now: For £18.99 from Amazon

Gift card

Vex gift card. Picture: VEX

If you're not sure what to get your brother or sister, you can get them a Vex gift voucher to put the power back in their hands.

These can be redeemed for any available voucher offered by Voucher Express which is in partnership with 150 brands.

Buy now: From Vex

Unisex jumper

Forever Good sweater. Picture: Forever Good

Forever Good has released its own ready to wear collection, made 100% in London, and perfect for your sibling this winter.

As well as selling vests, t-shirts and socks, Forever Good's sweater collection includes this orange heavy loop back cotton crew with ribbed neck.

Buy now: £65 from Forever Good

Hair Dryer

Lily England Hair Dryer. Picture: Amazon

Your brother or sister can achieve silky locks with this Deluxe Hair Dryer by Lily England.

The lightweight appliance will effortlessly dry, smooth and style hair and also has a cool-shot button to lock in that shine.

Buy now: From Amazon for £32.99

Shine Shampoo Bar

Shine Shampoo Bar. Picture: Shine

For all the sustainable beauty fans, this Shine Bar is the perfect stocking filler or secret Santa gift for your sibling.

Lasting up to four times longer than a standard bottle of liquid shampoo, the Shine Bar was developed by hairdresser Jonathan Harries, who has over 30 years’ experience.

Formulated using 99% natural ingredients, this solid shampoo boasts an uplifting mild ginger and lemon aroma and contains quinoa to help prolong the life of hair colour and keep hair looking healthy.

Buy now: £9.50 from Shine

Custom Face Socks

Custom Face Socks, Personalized Socks with Photo. Picture: Amazon

Want to make sure your sibling is always reminded of you? These customisable socks are the perfect Christmas gift.

You can put your face on their feet, or even personalise them with a pet photo or photo of their favourite celebrity.

Buy now: From Amazon for £10.99

Skin care

Remove, Renew, Repeat Cleansing Kit. Picture: Alice Scott

Alex Scott's range of vegan friendly beauty gift sets are perfect for your sustainability conscious sibling.

The Remove, Renew, Repeat Cleansing Kit includes Cotton Cleansing Pads, Muslin Facecloths, a Cotton Headband and facial Cleansing Bar.

Buy now: £14 from Alice Scott

Water Flosser

Waterpik Cordless Plus (Mint Green). Picture: waterpik

The perfect present for anyone who takes pride in their teeth, why not get this rechargeable and portable water flosser?

The Cordless Plus from waterpik offers 45 seconds of flossing time and is perfect for use in smaller bathrooms or for travel.

Buy now: £54.99 from waterpik

Earrings

True Love Keepsakes earrings. Picture: True Love Keepsakes

Your sibling will love this gorgeous Green Onyx drop earrings this Christmas.

Intricately wire-wrapped using Silver Silver, these rich green, tear-drop stones make the perfect statement piece.

Buy now: £27.99 from True Love Keepsakes

Personalised reusable coffee cup

Personalised TOPLCUP. Picture: TOPLCUP

TOPL's smart reusable coffee cup is a quirky gift for your brother or sister.

It releases both taste and smell to deliver full flavour and has anti-spill technology so that if the cup topples over the lid automatically snaps shut limited any spillages.

You can also personalise it with your siblings' name for that extra special touch.

Buy now: from £27.99 from TOPLCUP

Snack box

Vinny's Female-founded Christmas box. Picture: Vinny's

If your sibling is vegan, these snack and wellness boxes could be the ultimate Christmas gift.

Vinny's festive offerings include a Christmas Wellbeing box full of treats such as hand cream, oat milk chocolate and supplements.

Meanwhile, their female-founded Christmas box features a delicious and vibrant mix of sustainable products from Nathalie Bond's 100% natural Winter Candle to Rubies in the Rubble Cranberry Chutney and plastic-free, vegan gummies Sweet Lounge Strawberry hearts.

Buy now: From £40 from Vinny's

Wireless Headphones

Wireless earbuds. Picture: Amazon

These wireless Soundcore headphones by Anker Life will definitely impress your sibling.

The lightweight buds deliver well-balanced sound, while the Bass Booster enhances bass-heavy music.

Buy now: From Amazon for £35.99