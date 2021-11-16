Best bath gift sets of Christmas 2021

Best bath gift sets of Christmas 2021. Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

Give the gift of relaxation, perfect skin and luxury this Christmas with these bath gift sets.

Christmas is just around the corner, which means that present shopping is well underway for many people up and down the country.

There are some great gifts in the shops and online at the moment, including the huge variety of stunning gift sets for people who love a little pamper every now and again.

The bath gift sets on sale around Christmas are also a great opportunity to save some money on products, as most brands knock the price of items that go into the sets.

To help you out with your festive shopping, we've put together the ultimate list of the best bath gift sets on the market:

ELEMIS Neroli-Infused Body Duo Gift Set

ELEMIS Neroli-Infused Body Duo Gift Set, £39. Picture: PH

What is included?

Neroli Blossom Bath & Shower Milk 300ml – Full Size

Neroli Blossom Body Cream 100ml – Full Size

Buy it now for £39.

Sanctuary Spa Gift Set, Special Occasion Hamper

Sanctuary Spa Gift Set, Special Occasion Hamper, £25.53. Picture: PH

What is included?

Body Butter 50ml

Body Wash 75ml

Hand Cream 75ml

Body Scrub 50ml

Luxury Bath Float 250ml

Heel Balm 75ml

Buy it now for £25.53.

RITUALS Gift Set For Women from The Ritual of Ayurveda

RITUALS Gift Set For Women from The Ritual of Ayurveda, £44.90. Picture: PH

What is included?

Shower foam

Hair & body mist

Body cream

Mini fragrance sticks

Buy it now for £44.90.

Cath Kidston Keep Kind Pamper Hamper Gift Set

Cath Kidston Keep Kind Pamper Hamper Gift Set, £18. Picture: PH

What is included?

Bubble bath 100ml

Body lotion 50ml

Hand cream 50ml

Body scrub 50ml

Bath salts 3 x 20g

Buy it now for £18.

Neal's Yard Remedies Nourish Bee Lovely Trio

Neal's Yard Remedies Nourish Bee Lovely Trio, £15. Picture: PH

What is included?

Hand cream 30ml

Body lotion 50ml

Beautiful lips 15ml

Buy it now for £15.

With Sleep Comes Beauty Gift Set by ThisWorks

With Sleep Comes Beauty Gift Set by ThisWorks, £50. Picture: PH

What is included?

Deep sleep bath soak 200g

Deep sleep shower gel 100ml

Deep sleep pillow spray 75ml

Deep sleep heavenly candle 220g

Buy it here now for £50.