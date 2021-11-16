Best bath gift sets of Christmas 2021
16 November 2021, 19:27
Give the gift of relaxation, perfect skin and luxury this Christmas with these bath gift sets.
Christmas is just around the corner, which means that present shopping is well underway for many people up and down the country.
There are some great gifts in the shops and online at the moment, including the huge variety of stunning gift sets for people who love a little pamper every now and again.
The bath gift sets on sale around Christmas are also a great opportunity to save some money on products, as most brands knock the price of items that go into the sets.
To help you out with your festive shopping, we've put together the ultimate list of the best bath gift sets on the market:
ELEMIS Neroli-Infused Body Duo Gift Set
What is included?
- Neroli Blossom Bath & Shower Milk 300ml – Full Size
- Neroli Blossom Body Cream 100ml – Full Size
Sanctuary Spa Gift Set, Special Occasion Hamper
What is included?
- Body Butter 50ml
- Body Wash 75ml
- Hand Cream 75ml
- Body Scrub 50ml
- Luxury Bath Float 250ml
- Heel Balm 75ml
RITUALS Gift Set For Women from The Ritual of Ayurveda
What is included?
- Shower foam
- Hair & body mist
- Body cream
- Mini fragrance sticks
Cath Kidston Keep Kind Pamper Hamper Gift Set
What is included?
- Bubble bath 100ml
- Body lotion 50ml
- Hand cream 50ml
- Body scrub 50ml
- Bath salts 3 x 20g
Neal's Yard Remedies Nourish Bee Lovely Trio
What is included?
- Hand cream 30ml
- Body lotion 50ml
- Beautiful lips 15ml
With Sleep Comes Beauty Gift Set by ThisWorks
What is included?
- Deep sleep bath soak 200g
- Deep sleep shower gel 100ml
- Deep sleep pillow spray 75ml
- Deep sleep heavenly candle 220g