Best bath gift sets of Christmas 2021

16 November 2021, 19:27

Best bath gift sets of Christmas 2021
Best bath gift sets of Christmas 2021. Picture: PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Give the gift of relaxation, perfect skin and luxury this Christmas with these bath gift sets.

Christmas is just around the corner, which means that present shopping is well underway for many people up and down the country.

There are some great gifts in the shops and online at the moment, including the huge variety of stunning gift sets for people who love a little pamper every now and again.

The bath gift sets on sale around Christmas are also a great opportunity to save some money on products, as most brands knock the price of items that go into the sets.

To help you out with your festive shopping, we've put together the ultimate list of the best bath gift sets on the market:

ELEMIS Neroli-Infused Body Duo Gift Set

ELEMIS Neroli-Infused Body Duo Gift Set, £39
ELEMIS Neroli-Infused Body Duo Gift Set, £39. Picture: PH

What is included?

  • Neroli Blossom Bath & Shower Milk 300ml – Full Size
  • Neroli Blossom Body Cream 100ml – Full Size

Buy it now for £39.

Sanctuary Spa Gift Set, Special Occasion Hamper

Sanctuary Spa Gift Set, Special Occasion Hamper, £25.53
Sanctuary Spa Gift Set, Special Occasion Hamper, £25.53. Picture: PH

What is included?

  • Body Butter 50ml
  • Body Wash 75ml
  • Hand Cream 75ml
  • Body Scrub 50ml
  • Luxury Bath Float 250ml
  • Heel Balm 75ml

Buy it now for £25.53.

RITUALS Gift Set For Women from The Ritual of Ayurveda

RITUALS Gift Set For Women from The Ritual of Ayurveda, £44.90
RITUALS Gift Set For Women from The Ritual of Ayurveda, £44.90. Picture: PH

What is included?

  • Shower foam
  • Hair & body mist
  • Body cream
  • Mini fragrance sticks

Buy it now for £44.90.

Cath Kidston Keep Kind Pamper Hamper Gift Set

Cath Kidston Keep Kind Pamper Hamper Gift Set, £18
Cath Kidston Keep Kind Pamper Hamper Gift Set, £18. Picture: PH

What is included?

  • Bubble bath 100ml
  • Body lotion 50ml
  • Hand cream 50ml
  • Body scrub 50ml
  • Bath salts 3 x 20g

Buy it now for £18.

Neal's Yard Remedies Nourish Bee Lovely Trio

Neal's Yard Remedies Nourish Bee Lovely Trio, £15
Neal's Yard Remedies Nourish Bee Lovely Trio, £15. Picture: PH

What is included?

  • Hand cream 30ml
  • Body lotion 50ml
  • Beautiful lips 15ml

Buy it now for £15.

With Sleep Comes Beauty Gift Set by ThisWorks

With Sleep Comes Beauty Gift Set by ThisWorks, £50
With Sleep Comes Beauty Gift Set by ThisWorks, £50. Picture: PH

What is included?

  • Deep sleep bath soak 200g
  • Deep sleep shower gel 100ml
  • Deep sleep pillow spray 75ml
  • Deep sleep heavenly candle 220g

Buy it here now for £50.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies

How to stay warm this winter without putting the heating on: Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies
Get Christmas sorted with these gift ideas

Christmas gift ideas for Mum: The best beauty, fashion, tech and homeware presents

Christmas

As Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone marks 20 years since it was first released into theatres, we're testing how well you know the first film instalment

The ultimate Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone quiz

A hairdresser has revealed you should condition your hair first

Hairdresser reveals why you should always put conditioner on before shampoo
What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video: The best TV shows to stream right now

Trending on Heart

Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

The MAFS reunion aired in Oz earlier this year

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Everything that happened in the explosive reunion

TV & Movies

Fans have spotted a seemingly x-rated scene in Disney classic Hercules

Hercules features very rude moment we all missed as children

TV & Movies

The Downton Abbey 2 trailer has been released

First Downton Abbey 2 trailer teases Violet Crawley's mysterious past

TV & Movies

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her autism diagnosis

Christine McGuiness explains how being autistic affects her relationship with Paddy

Celebrities

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Celebrities

When does I'm A Celeb start on ITV?

When does I'm A Celeb 2021 start?

TV & Movies

EastEnders actress Heather Peace was on Corrie

EastEnders newcomer Heather Peace previously appeared in Emmerdale and Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil were left in hysterics on This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as Miriam Margolyes passes wind on This Morning

This Morning

The line up for I'm A Celebrity 2021 has been confirmed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2021 line up revealed as stars pose for official photos

TV & Movies

Stacey shared the adorable video to Instagram

Stacey Solomon emotional as she shares video of Joe Swash dancing with Rose

Celebrities

Adele and Simon got divorced when she was 30

Why did Adele get divorced from husband Simon Konecki?

Celebrities

Midas has gone viral on Instagram

Rescue kitten born with four ears finds forever home

Adele has opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul

Who is Adele dating?

Celebrities

Jake Edwards kissed Booka Nile at a NYE party

Married at First Sight Australia's Jake Edwards KISSED co-star Booka Nile in shock scandal

TV & Movies