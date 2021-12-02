Parents reveal the best places to hide Christmas presents from your kids

How often do your little ones stumble across their Christmas gifts? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Help is here for any parents with sneaky little ones desperate to find out what they're getting on Christmas Day.

Loading audio...

Christmas is just around the corner, and with less than a month until the big day, present shopping is in full swing on the high streets and online.

While you may feel organised and prepared for this year's festivities, you're bound to stumble upon the same problem we all do at one time or another – where to hide the gifts.

This is especially an issue for parents of mischievous children who will do anything to get a sneak peek at what they'll be opening on Christmas Day.

If you're struggling to think of creative ways to keep presents a surprise for your family, Time4Sleep have pulled together the top 10 places to hide Christmas presents, according to fellow parents.

Parents are revealing the lengths they go to to make sure Christmas gifts aren't discovered early. Picture: Getty

Best spots to hide your gifts

Loft/Basement Garden shed Neighbour’s house Spare suitcases Shoe boxes Handbags Storage beds Back of the wardrobe Out of reach cupboard Inside shoes

Are you parents of mischievous little ones hunting out their Christmas gifts? Picture: Getty

Katie Peters – the mum behind the genius suitcase hack – said on her idea: "We pretty much all have suitcases in our loft or cupboards taking up space so we decided to put them to good use to hide our four year old’s presents as we knew he wouldn’t ever think about the cases. We then told our friends about the hack and they took it to another level, putting a lock on the case for extra security. Genius.”

One mum, Jane Roberts from South Manchester, also revealed how telling little white lies can sometimes help to keep presents hidden.

She explained: "We could only find space to hide Christmas presents in the wardrobe of our second bedroom so we had no choice but to tell our daughter where they were as she would no doubt find them herself or see us store them away at some point. But to keep her from taking a sneaky peek we did tell her a little white lie…

"To try and make sure she wouldn't completely ruin the surprise on Christmas Day, we told her that the wardrobe was booby trapped. We honestly didn't think this tactic would work but she never chanced taking a look and now at 23 she says she genuinely bought it, she even reminded me that we also said the wardrobe had cameras inside so we would know if anyone went snuck in - sometimes you have to be inventive!"