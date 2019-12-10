Proud mum Christine McGuinness puts up first Christmas tree in six years after they 'overwhelmed' autistic children

Christine McGuinness has revealed she's put a Christmas Tree up. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Proud mum Christine McGuinness has put up Christmas decorations for the first time in six years.

By Naomi Bartram

Christine McGuinness is always very honest when it comes to raising her autistic twins with husband Paddy.

And now the 31-year-old has shared an inspirational message about six-year-old’s Leo and Penelope, explaining the struggles they face around Christmas time.

Alongside a photo of the twins with their three-year-old sister Felicity standing around the sparkling tree, she began: "I am the proudest mummy, I can’t believe my babies are happy around our Christmas tree.

“Christmas is always a very difficult time of year for us.

"Our children can get overwhelmed, upset with all the changes everywhere, the lack of school routine, they get overstimulated and anxious meaning daily meltdowns are a given.”

Determined to help her kids enjoy the festive celebrations, the star went on to say she’s been “preparing more than ever”.

She continued: “Visiting Christmas displays as much as possible (even if we only last 5 minutes) .. choosing decorations for our tree together, using visual calendars, reading stories about Christmas, even watching peppa pigs Christmas on repeat 😂”.

The mum-of-three went on to say she’d managed to put a tree up in their family home “without any upset” for the first time in years.

Christine added: "Now, somehow I just need to keep this whole calm, prep, structured Christmas feel around for the next 2 weeks!”

And fans were quick to support the message, with one commenting: “Amazing... you are a wonderful mummy 💗”

“You really inspire me you’re doing amazing!!!,” said another, while a third added: “Such a beautiful picture. You should be proud of that achievement.”

This comes after Christine recently told New magazine that she and Paddy hadn't put up a tree for years.

She said: "They love lights, but when it's in a sensory situation - when we change our house and put baubles and lights up - it's too much for them.

"Plus, school is closed and there's no routine, which can really upset our children.”