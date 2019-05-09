Christine McGuinness reveals her youngest daughter Felicity is showing signs of autism

Paddy and Christine have three children. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Christine and husband Paddy McGuinness are also parents to twins Leo and Penelope, who also have autism.

Christine McGuinness has revealed that her youngest daughter Felicity, 2, is showing signs of autism.

She and husband Paddy McGuinness are also parents to twins Leo and Penelope, five, who were both diagnosed with autism when they were five years old.

And Christine, 31, has now opened up about her belief that Felicity may also have the same condition.

Read more: Royal baby photos: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out with newborn son for the first time

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: "She blows us away with how smart she is, but we fully believe she’s on the spectrum.

Read more: Josie Gibson shows off DRAMATIC weight loss in swimsuit pic with son Reggie

"She’s often on her tiptoes, she’s fussy with her food and things have to be pretty precise with her routine. She lines things up in order and tenses her body when she’s excited.

Christine then added: "She’s too young to have the test but I don’t think it’ll make much difference because, unlike the twins, her speech is amazing. Perhaps as she’s the youngest she wants to be seen and heard."

Read more: Vicky Pattison admits she feels 'sad and lonely' after 'weight gain' in honest selfie

Paddy and Christine first met while Christine was modelling for Liverpool-based boutique Cricket in 2009. They got married in 2011.

Christine previously opened up about Leo and Peneolope's autism diagnosis to the Sunday Mirror, saying: “It’s made Paddy and me better people – as well as making you think about what is important in life.”