Christine McGuinness reveals her youngest daughter Felicity is showing signs of autism

9 May 2019, 12:28 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 12:46

https://www.heart.co.uk/showbiz/celebrities/christine-mcguinness-daughter-felicity-autism
Paddy and Christine have three children. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Christine and husband Paddy McGuinness are also parents to twins Leo and Penelope, who also have autism.

Christine McGuinness has revealed that her youngest daughter Felicity, 2, is showing signs of autism.

She and husband Paddy McGuinness are also parents to twins Leo and Penelope, five, who were both diagnosed with autism when they were five years old.

And Christine, 31, has now opened up about her belief that Felicity may also have the same condition.

Read more: Royal baby photos: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out with newborn son for the first time

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: "She blows us away with how smart she is, but we fully believe she’s on the spectrum.

Read more: Josie Gibson shows off DRAMATIC weight loss in swimsuit pic with son Reggie

"She’s often on her tiptoes, she’s fussy with her food and things have to be pretty precise with her routine. She lines things up in order and tenses her body when she’s excited.

Christine then added: "She’s too young to have the test but I don’t think it’ll make much difference because, unlike the twins, her speech is amazing. Perhaps as she’s the youngest she wants to be seen and heard."

Read more: Vicky Pattison admits she feels 'sad and lonely' after 'weight gain' in honest selfie

Paddy and Christine first met while Christine was modelling for Liverpool-based boutique Cricket in 2009. They got married in 2011.

Christine previously opened up about Leo and Peneolope's autism diagnosis to the Sunday Mirror, saying: “It’s made Paddy and me better people – as well as making you think about what is important in life.”

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Vicky Pattison has revealed she feels like a 'fraud'

Vicky Pattison admits she feels 'sad and lonely' after 'weight gain' in honest selfie
Josie Gibson has showed off her weight transformation on Instagram

Josie Gibson shows off DRAMATIC weight loss in swimsuit pic with son Reggie
The Love Island runner up gave her opinion on this upcoming series

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson shares her thoughts on this year's line-up
Hilary Duff has shared a candid Instagram post with her followers

Hilary Duff reveals why she's quit breastfeeding in brutally honest Instagram post
Holly Willoughby asset

Holly Willoughby involved in another diet pill Facebook SCAM

Trending on Heart

There's a genius way to pick up shards of glass

Parents have discovered this genius hack for picking up broken glass

Lifestyle

The site promises to pair together attractive individuals

Certain 'ugly' features will get you banned from the Beautiful People dating app

Lifestyle

A man took drastic action when he was fed up of his girlfriend's vegan diet

Man secretly swaps girlfriend’s vegan milk for dairy to see if it actually gives her acne

Food & Health

Tony Soprano is set to be reprised

Sopranos prequel: Release date, cast and plot details revealed

TV & Movies

Disney have unveiled their movie schedule through to 2027

Disney unveil movie schedule through to 2027 - with Star Wars, Indiana Jones and live action remakes

TV & Movies

Eating nuts early in pregnancy can boost a baby's brain development, it has been claimed (stock image)

Eating nuts early in your pregnancy 'makes baby more intelligent', study finds

Lifestyle