Josie Gibson shows off DRAMATIC weight loss in swimsuit pic with son Reggie

Josie Gibson has showed off her weight transformation on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Josie Gibson posed in a swimsuit next to her son Reggie, eight months, showing off her dramatic body transformation

Josie Gibson has showed off her slimmed-down figure in a swimsuit picture on Instagram, in which she's seen posing in adorable matching outfits with her baby son Reggie.

The former Big Brother star, 33, who has slimmed down from an 18 to a 12 in the last few weeks, captioned the snap: "God bless @riverisland swim suits for making me and reggie twin in his @sainsburys swim suit!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 and God bless @fakebakeunited for hiding the fact that I've been on a two week holiday and I was still a pasty bugger lol".

Fans were quick to comment their approval of the pic, with one writing: "Looking immense lady!!".

Another added: "You look great Josie, well done."

And a third wrote: "You look amazing. And he’s soooo cute."

Josie recently opened up about her split from Reggie-James' dad Terry, which took place four months after their baby was born.

Shockingly, she revealed that Terry kicked her out the house just days before New Year's Eve.

She claimed that his battle with OCD led to an argument about shoes, and she was forced to stay in a hotel over New Year. Josie also revealed that Terry didn't get her a Christmas present, but instead fixed the wing mirror on her car.

Opening up to new! magazine, she said: "I never wanted to be a single mother, obviously, but there are things you can't let go. So I hope I will smash life as a single mummy. Lots of other women do it.

"He's got OCD and just after Christmas, he went mad about too many of my shoes being in the hallway.

"So I kicked off and said, 'Well, we'll go then!' and he went, 'Alright!' and bagged up our stuff."

Josie gave birth to Reggie-James prematurely after going into labour at her baby shower. She previously opened up about accidentally breaking her waters by 'sl*t-dropping' during a dance-off with TOWIE stars Lydia and Debbie Bright.