Josie Gibson opens up about SPLIT from Terry just four months after giving birth

Josie Gibson split from her boyfriend Terry four months after the birth of their son. Picture: Getty

Josie revealed that Terry kicked her out the house over the Christmas period after an argument about shoes

Josie Gibson has opened up about her split from her boyfriend Terry, that happened just four months after she gave birth to their baby boy Reggie-James.

Shockingly, the former Big Brother star, 33, revealed that Terry kicked her out the house just days before New Year's Eve.

She claimed that his battle with OCD led to an argument about shoes, and she was forced to stay in a hotel over New Year. Josie also revealed that Terry didn't get her a Christmas present, but instead fixed the wing mirror on her car.

Opening up to new! magazine, she said: "I never wanted to be a single mother, obviously, but there are things you can't let go. So I hope I will smash life as a single mummy. Lots of other women do it.

"He's got OCD and just after Christmas, he went mad about too many of my shoes being in the hallway.

"So I kicked off and said, 'Well, we'll go then!' and he went, 'Alright!' and bagged up our stuff."

Josie gave birth to Reggie-James prematurely after going into labour at her baby shower. She previously opened up about accidentally breaking her waters by 'sl*t-dropping' during a dance-off with TOWIE stars Lydia and Debbie Bright.

She revealed that her dance move made him turn round in the womb, and created a hole in the amniotic sac. She later had to be induced to lower chances of infection.

She announced the birth on Instagram in September, writing: "Apologies to all those people I have yet to thank and get back to. I have been in a crazy little bubble and not really with it. My waters broke at my Baby shower last Wednesday and one thing lead to another.... we are delighted to announce we have a beautiful very little baby boy with the loveliest little soul.

"He came out of the Sunroof on Sunday 09/09/2018 (love his birth date) at 6.35 by the best surgeons and @ruhbath staff. I always felt in super safe hands. We have since been staying at the @dyson NICU ward at @ruhbath where the nurses and midwives have been super heroes.

"I watch them every day, how dedicated, passionate and busy they work on their 12 hour shifts and it puts me to shame. They are truly amazing. I would like to Thank Mr @dyson and his family for helping build such an amazing NICU ward. What a lovely lovely man and what a legacy. Reggie-James will be home soon enough."

