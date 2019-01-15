Jeff Braizer calls lawyers after Jade Goody's widower Jack Tweed speaks out about the kids

Jeff Brazier and Jack Tweedy row. Picture: Getty/Jeff Brazier IG

Jeff Brazier, 39, is reportedly taking to lawyers after Jade Goody's widower Jack Tweed made explosive claims when talking about her death.

Jack Tweed, 31, claims Jade Goody wanted him to adopt sons, Bobby 15, and Freddie 14, before her tragic death from cervical cancer in 2009 and that Jeff Brazier only saw the kids one weekend a month.

Speaking out for the first time, Jack had told The Sun: "I was probably with them more than Jade because she was working a lot and I just done everything. I love them like they was my own (sic)."

He added: "She wanted me to adopt the kids, she wanted them to live with me but obviously I said, ‘I can’t, Jeff’s their dad and I’m not going to stand in the way. It’s not fair on Jeff."

However, a representative claims Jeff is now considering legal action, as they Mirror Online: "Jeff is currently consulting his lawyers about the Jack Tweed interview."

Jeff Brazier and kids Bobby and Freddie. Picture: IG/Jeff Brazier

Jack's emotional interview also revealed his fury that Jade's dying wish, to send both her sons to private school had been denied and she would be 'devastated' after raising over a million in funds through media deals in the months before her death.

He told The Sun: "It would have broken Jade if she’d known. She’d be devastated. I’ve never been able to get my head round it — the person’s dead.

"I don’t want to accuse anyone because I don’t know the full story but something doesn’t seem right. Something doesn’t add up."

However, in 2011, Jade's fortune was almost completely wiped out by debts of £1.8million, because she hadn't paid income tax in the four years before her death.

Jade's eldest son Bobby currently attends private school, however, Freddie relocated to a local state school after problems with his ADHD.

Jack Tweed claims Jade Goody's dying wish wasn't fulfilled. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Jack claims Jeff prevented his access to the Bobbie and Freddie when his life spiralled out of control after Jade's death which eventually saw him jailed for assaulting a taxi driver.

He added: "She was my life. It was just Jade and the kids. Then Jade went, then the kids went straight away, and I was left with nothing.”

Now, Jack earns an honest living as a builder and claims his wife would have been proud of his decision to turn his life around.

The last four years she would have been proud because I’ve sorted myself out,” he said. “To be honest it could have gone a lot worse. I could have ended up dead. So I’m proud of myself that I’ve got to how I am now.”