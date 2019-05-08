Hilary Duff reveals why she's quit breastfeeding in brutally honest Instagram post

Hilary Duff has got honest with her followers. Picture: Getty

Hilary has opened up about the struggles of nursing her daughter

Hilary Duff has shared a candid Instagram post about the struggles of breastfeeding her baby daughter Banks.

Alongside a sweet photo of her nursing her youngest - who she shares with boyfriend Matthew Koma - the actress and singer explained why she's decided to stop breastfeeding her little girl at six months.

Addressing her 11.9million followers, 31-year-old Hilary said: “THIS ONE’S FOR THE LADIES Just a few thoughts that I wanted to share on Breast-feeding.

“Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six month old). I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going.”

Revealing how she came to the decision to move onto bottled milk, she continued: “Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks. I had zero downtime and am usually pumping in a hair and makeup trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around.

"Even if I had the luxury to be in my own room, it’s not even considered a ‘break’ because you have to sit upright for the milk to flow into the bottles!”

Hilary - who also shares seven-year-old Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie - then went on to reveal breastfeeding her eldest was a totally different experience.

“I didn’t know this because with Luca I didn’t work until he was about nine months old, so I didn’t pump very often. Your milk supply drastically drops when you stop feeding as often and lose the actual contact and connection with your baby (😞).

“So I was eating all the feunugreek goats butt blessed thistle fennel cookies/drops/shakes/pills I could get my hands on! It was maddening.”

Despite her struggles, the Cheaper By The Dozen star went on to say that she enjoyed bonding with her second-born, continuing: “Felt so lucky to be so close to her and give her that start. I know many women are not able to and for that I am sympathetic and very grateful that I could. For six wonderful months.

"But I needed a break. I was going to break. With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to.”

Before finishing: “I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I’m a bad ass rock star. Moms get high on feeling like superwoman…because we are! Doing too much, because we can! KEEP READING in the comments below 👇🏼♥️.”

She then added in the comments section: “But somehow stuck on the feeling we can always do a little more! We are strong as hell over-achievers. I am amazed at all that we can do in one single day! That goes for myself, my mom friends, my mom, or my sister! I’m talking to you too mom, I don’t know who’s reading this.”

And fans have been quick to share their support for the star, as one replied: “I love this !!! No one will understand the hardship unless you’ve been a nursing pumping momma.”

“Awww! All the love for this post ❤️🤗,” said another, while a third added: "You are doing awesome momma! Some women don’t even make it to 6 months!"

Hilary's other half Matthew also simply replied: "My hero."