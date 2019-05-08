Mum sparks debate after asking whether it's okay for children to use a potty in public

Parents are divided over whether kids should be potty trained in public. Picture: Getty

A mum was shocked to see a toddler being toilet trained outside

A mum has sparked a fierce parenting debate after she pondered over whether it was right for mums and dads to let their toddlers use a potty in public.

Writing on forum, Mumsnet, she revealed they’d spotted a young child being toilet trained in the middle of a fair.

“I’m pretty easy going, bordering on complacent to mumsnet standards,” she began.

“Went to a fair today. Kid and dad in queue. Dad whips out Potty and the kid does their business there and then. Is this what I have to look forward to? Mines not potty trained yet.”

Children usually start potty training at the age of two. Picture: Getty

Asking the opinion of her fellow parents, she added: “Would most people at least go hide behind a bush or something? There were loads of people around. Place was heaving.”

READ MORE: Parents are signing "baby-nup" contracts to divide chores

The thread soon picked up attention, with one person defending the decision, replying: “If the child is very new to potty training it has to happen whenever, wherever. Did you not take your children out at this stage?”

Other users revealed their own similar stories about public potties, with one writing: “I have done similar many times. I’m pretty sure I was judged, cause that's how perfect everyone else is. Especially those who have no idea what potty training entails or how difficult in can be. I promise you, you will be eating your words when your time comes."

Although some were shocked by the revelation, with another commenting: “I never did this with either of mine. In general I waited until they could at least hold it for a few minutes to dash to a toilet or secluded spot then I stayed in for a few days until they got the hang of it and we were off. What happens if you're in a restaurant? Or a school play? If your child can't wait even a minute they're not ready!”

Read More: Mum divides internet by questioning if dads should be allowed to sleep over in maternity wards

According to the NHS, most parents start thinking about potty training when their child is around two. It's also encouraged that parents take the potty with them whenever they go out, “so your child understands that you'd like them to wee or poo in the potty every time they need to go.”