Mum divides internet by questioning if dads should be allowed to sleep over in maternity wards

3 May 2019, 12:16

The mum argued that the dad's also need to bond with the baby
The mum argued that the dad's also need to bond with the baby. Picture: GETTY

Author Annie Ridout shared her experience on Twitter, with dozens of mums agreeing that dad's also need the time to bond with the baby

A mum has divided opinion after claiming her local hospital's rule of not allowing father's to stay overnight following the birth of their child as "outrageous."

Annie Ridout - an author based in London - took to social media to express her disappointment, claiming it's a vital time for the father to bond with the newborn.

She tweeted: "My local hospital doesn't allow partners to stay on postnatal ward after their baby has been born.

"I think this is outrageous - unfair on the mother; unfair on the father, who's being made to feel unimportant. He needs to bond too. Do other UK hospitals have this rule?"

Mum's flocked to share their experience on social media
Mum's flocked to share their experience on social media. Picture: TWITTER
Dad's aren't always allowed to stay overnight in maternity wards following the birth
Dad's aren't always allowed to stay overnight in maternity wards following the birth. Picture: GETTY
One social media user claimed a hospital 'isn't a hotel'
One social media user claimed a hospital 'isn't a hotel'. Picture: TWITTER

Annie received dozens of supportive messages from mum's with a similar experience.

One explained how their partner was allowed to stay but "couldn't use the showers, had to sleep on a chair, and wasn't fed."

Another commented: "Peterborough had some spots for dads to stay - but no access to showers or meals. Which is fair enough."

However, one argued: "Hospitals aren't hotels. It's one or two nights out of your life. A good dad will bond whatever, doing the first nappy change makes no difference. Why should other women have to deal with your partners being there? Completely OTT."

READ MORE: Pregnant women are obsessed with this razor extension to help shave legs while standing upright

Some dad's were allowed to stay but refused certain access and amenities
Some dad's were allowed to stay but refused certain access and amenities. Picture: TWITTER

