Pregnant women are obsessed with this razor extension to help shave legs while standing upright

This razor extender is ideal for pregnant women who struggle to bend with their bump! Picture: Getty/Giraffe

Pregnant women rejoice! No more awkward bump navigation needed to shave your legs thanks to this handy device called 'the giraffe'.

Pregnant women are loving a new razor extending device that has changed the game when it comes to leg shaving with a bump.

The revolutionary gadget called the Giraffe is well reviewed online and costs only £39 - a small price to pay for stress free leg shaving.

And lets be honest, this is a game changer for non pregnant women too!

The Giraffe has had rave reviews on Amazon. Picture: Giraffe

The gadget has a changeable head which fits most razor brands and takes away the need to bend over in the shower when shaving your legs.

The tool is available on Amazon and although would be a welcome addition to shower time for many women has been designed to "assist women who were unable to shave their legs due to limitations on flexibility and mobility" including pregnancy.

The product has racked up 5 star reviews with one customer calling it a 'wonderful ingenious gadget' while another said it has given her her dignity back.

It's an extendable handle which fits most razor brands. Picture: Giraffe

She said: "After recently having a total hip replacement at a young age, this product has given me back my independence and dignity. Not to mention hair free legs. Simple to use , well made , fits my disposal razors."

However she did remark that it was expensive but joked "guess that's the price you pay for vanity".

Would you invest in a Giraffe?