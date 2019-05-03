Parents are signing "baby-nup" contracts to divide chores

Baby pre-nups are a thing of the future as research shows they're becoming more popular. Picture: GETTY

A recent report suggests that "baby-nups" are on the rise as couple's work-out a fair balance of the daily chores

A couple decided to sign a "baby-nup" to ensure tasks such as nappy changing, feeding and household tidying got equally shared between the pair.

Greg and Melissa Biggs were left exhausted and stressed following the arrival of their first child, so they took up the baby-nup precaution before welcoming their second.

Melissa - who described herself as "pretty organised" - drew together a chore chart and divided all household and baby tasks between herself and her husband.

The parents told Parade all about their decision, with Melissa explaining: "I listed all the chores we had and assigned a name to each one and hung it on our fridge... We both signed it so we knew we would stick to it, no excuses."

Exepecting couples are sharing out the tasks with a signed contract. Picture: GETTY

When it came to feeding, Melissa chose to breastfeed their child but Greg then inherited the chores of cleaning the pumps and organising milk storage.

Melissa was also responsible for handling the bedtime routine, while Greg had to wash the dishes and oversee bath-time with their oldest child.

A New York based psychotherapist then told the publication how the parents working together will alleviate stress and reduce conflict.

Matt Lundquist explained: "The number one issue couples reach out to us for is communication... A plan such as this - a contract - allows the opportunity to test those assumptions, to make them clear and bring attention sooner (pre-baby) to what might live in conflict."

READ MORE: Mum divides internet by questioning if dads should be allowed to sleep over in maternity wards