Who is Josie Gibson's ex-boyfriend Terry? The Big Brother star's relationship revealed

Josie Gibson has split from her boyfriend and the father of her child, Terry. Picture: PA

Josie Gibson recently revealed she has sadly split from her boyfriend Terry after they welcomed a baby only four months ago.

Josie Gibson has revealed she is no longer with her long term boyfriend Terry only four months after the pair welcomed a son, Reggie-James.

The 33-year-old Big Brother star revealed that Terry shockingly kicked her out of there home on New Year's Eve.

Here's a look at their relationship timeline up until that point...

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend Terry?

Josie met Terry over twenty years ago through family friends and he lives near Bristol.

Despite Josie living her life in the public eye, she and Terry agreed that he should remain private to maintain privacy in their relationship.

Things have been so private between the pair that his surname isn't even public knowledge and on an occasion where they were pictured out together, Terry was wearing a motorcycle helmet obscuring his face.

When did Josie and Terry find out they were expecting?

Josie previously suffered a miscarriage in November 2017, so it was joyful for her to find out she was once again expecting in May 2018.

Terry's birthday is in July so they decided to celebrate by finding out the sex of their baby.

When was Josie and Terry's baby born?

Josie gave birth to a little boy called Reggie-James in September.

She gave birth prematurely after going into labour during her baby shower. She previously opened up about accidentally breaking her waters by 'sl*t-dropping' during a dance-off with TOWIE stars Lydia and Debbie Bright.

The dancing made him turn in the womb and created a hole in the amniotic sac and she had to be induced to lower chances of infection.

Announcing the news on Instagram she said: "Apologies to all those people I have yet to thank and get back to. I have been in a crazy little bubble and not really with it. My waters broke at my Baby shower last Wednesday and one thing lead to another.... we are delighted to announce we have a beautiful very little baby boy with the loveliest little soul.

Why did Terry and Josie break up?

Revealing the news to new! magazine, Josie revealed the series of events that led to the breakdown of her relationship with Terry on New Year's Eve.

She said: "I never wanted to be a single mother, obviously, but there are things you can't let go. So I hope I will smash life as a single mummy. Lots of other women do it."

"He's got OCD and just after Christmas, he went mad about too many of my shoes being in the hallway.

"So I kicked off and said, 'Well, we'll go then!' and he went, 'Alright!' and bagged up our stuff."