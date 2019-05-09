Royal fans convinced Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby was born two weeks ago

Royal fans think baby Sussex was born a fortnight ago. Picture: PA Images

Royal fans think Prince Harry 'slipped up' when he introduced baby Sussex yesterday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted Royal fans when they introduced their newborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world on Wednesday the 8th May.

But after the couple made a touching speech about their son from Windsor Castle, some fans were left questioning when exactly the latest addition to the family was born.

Speaking just two days after giving birth, The Duchess of Sussex described spending time with her son as "magical", before adding that she wasn't sure who he resembled yet.

Harry then added: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks.

"We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their baby on Monday. Picture: PA Images

Some fans were quick to question Archie's birthdate, with one writing on Twitter: "Am I the only person who thought #PrinceHarry said that #BabySussex had been around for two weeks already?!"

Another commented: "So she says couple days, He says he's changed in TWO WEEKS, then says it's only been 2-3 days? Something is not right."

While a third added: "Wait, what? Did Harry just say the baby has changed so much over the past two weeks?! Wasn't he supposed to be born Monday?"

A fourth said of the misunderstanding: "Didn't Prince Harry say in the interview he has changed so much in the two weeks. I don't care when the baby was born, I care more am I going mad as it seems no one else heard that!"

This comes after the Duke and Duchess finally showed off their son following his birth on Monday 6th May in the early morning, as they posed for pictures with the little one.

Speaking to the press, Meghan said: "It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I mean, I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.

Harry said of his firstborn: "He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm."

The Queen also met her grandson for the first time yesterday as she visited the new parents in Windsor.

Sharing a photo of the meeting on Instagram, Harry and Meghan wrote: "This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion."

The baby is seventh in line to the throne.