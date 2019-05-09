Royal fans convinced Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby was born two weeks ago

9 May 2019, 09:51 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 10:55

Royal fans think baby Sussex was born a fortnight ago
Royal fans think baby Sussex was born a fortnight ago. Picture: PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Royal fans think Prince Harry 'slipped up' when he introduced baby Sussex yesterday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted Royal fans when they introduced their newborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world on Wednesday the 8th May.

But after the couple made a touching speech about their son from Windsor Castle, some fans were left questioning when exactly the latest addition to the family was born.

Speaking just two days after giving birth, The Duchess of Sussex described spending time with her son as "magical", before adding that she wasn't sure who he resembled yet.

Harry then added: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks.

"We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their baby on Monday
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their baby on Monday. Picture: PA Images

Some fans were quick to question Archie's birthdate, with one writing on Twitter: "Am I the only person who thought #PrinceHarry said that #BabySussex had been around for two weeks already?!"

Another commented: "So she says couple days, He says he's changed in TWO WEEKS, then says it's only been 2-3 days? Something is not right."

READ MORE: What does the name Archie mean and who is Meghan and Harry's boy named after?

While a third added: "Wait, what? Did Harry just say the baby has changed so much over the past two weeks?! Wasn't he supposed to be born Monday?"

A fourth said of the misunderstanding: "Didn't Prince Harry say in the interview he has changed so much in the two weeks. I don't care when the baby was born, I care more am I going mad as it seems no one else heard that!"

This comes after the Duke and Duchess finally showed off their son following his birth on Monday 6th May in the early morning, as they posed for pictures with the little one.

Speaking to the press, Meghan said: "It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I mean, I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.

Harry said of his firstborn: "He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm."

The Queen also met her grandson for the first time yesterday as she visited the new parents in Windsor.

READ MORE: Outtakes from royal baby photocall show intimate moments between Meghan and Harry

Sharing a photo of the meeting on Instagram, Harry and Meghan wrote: "This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion."

The baby is seventh in line to the throne.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry

Prince Harry beams as he is gifted tiny baby grow for Archie during the Invictus Games

Vladimir Putin pledges to boost armed forces during Victory Day parade

UK & World

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Archie and Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace face backlash as they post during Meghan and Harry royal baby photocall

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

There's a genius way to pick up shards of glass

Parents have discovered this genius hack for picking up broken glass

Lifestyle

The site promises to pair together attractive individuals

Certain 'ugly' features will get you banned from the Beautiful People dating app

Lifestyle

Paddy and Christine have three children

Christine McGuinness reveals her youngest daughter Felicity is showing signs of autism

Celebrities

A man took drastic action when he was fed up of his girlfriend's vegan diet

Man secretly swaps girlfriend’s vegan milk for dairy to see if it actually gives her acne

Food & Health

Vicky Pattison has revealed she feels like a 'fraud'

Vicky Pattison admits she feels 'sad and lonely' after 'weight gain' in honest selfie

Celebrities

Josie Gibson has showed off her weight transformation on Instagram

Josie Gibson shows off DRAMATIC weight loss in swimsuit pic with son Reggie

Celebrities