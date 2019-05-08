The Queen to meet the Royal Baby at Frogmore Cottage today
8 May 2019, 13:00
The Queen is set to meet her grandson for the first time today - as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out as a family for the first time this afternoon
It has been reported that The Queen will meet her grandson for the first time today as she visits new parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor.
The new parents, who unveiled their son at a photocall earlier today, will take the as-year-unnamed baby to meet The Queen at Windsor Castle.
Read more: Royal baby photos: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out with newborn son for the first time
Royal commentator Omid Scobie confirmed on Twitter: The Queen (who is currently at Windsor Castle) will meet her new great-grandchild alongside Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan today. Details to come!"
The Queen (who is currently at Windsor Castle) will meet her new great-grandchild alongside Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan today. Details to come!— Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 8, 2019
The baby is her eighth great-grandchild, and seventh in line to the throne.
Read more: Samantha Markle breaks silence on Royal Baby arrival - and urges Meghan to 'reconnect' with family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their new baby in a photocall earlier today.
Speaking to the press, Meghan said: “It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I mean, I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.
"He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm."