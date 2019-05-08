The Queen to meet the Royal Baby at Frogmore Cottage today

The Queen (pictured at the Horse Show in Windsor today) will meet her grandson for the first time this afternoon. Picture: PA

The Queen is set to meet her grandson for the first time today - as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out as a family for the first time this afternoon

It has been reported that The Queen will meet her grandson for the first time today as she visits new parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor.

The new parents, who unveiled their son at a photocall earlier today, will take the as-year-unnamed baby to meet The Queen at Windsor Castle.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie confirmed on Twitter: The Queen (who is currently at Windsor Castle) will meet her new great-grandchild alongside Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan today. Details to come!"

The baby is her eighth great-grandchild, and seventh in line to the throne.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their new baby in a photocall earlier today.

Meghan and Harry showed off their baby son to the press earlier today. Picture: PA

Speaking to the press, Meghan said: “It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I mean, I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.

"He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm."