Royal baby photos: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out with newborn son for the first time

8 May 2019, 12:39 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 13:17

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce their son to the world
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce their son to the world. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped out with their newborn son for the first time.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry beamed with pride as they stepped out in Windsor to show off their newborn baby son for the first time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked more in love than ever as they posed for the cameras with the newborn, who Meghan gave birth to on Monday 6th May in the early morning.

This is the first time we have seen the Duchess of Sussex since she gave birth, while Prince Harry gave a statement to the press two days ago.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's outfit details from royal baby photocall revealed

Meghan Markle gave birth on May 6th
Meghan Markle gave birth on May 6th. Picture: PA
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beamed as they held their baby
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beamed as they held their baby. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a white suit dress, with her makeup natural and her down with a loose curl.

Prince Harry dressed in a grey suit for the occasion, holding his newborn son close.

Speaking to the press, Meghan said: “It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I mean, I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.

"He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm."

The royal couple beamed as they looked at their son
The royal couple beamed as they looked at their son. Picture: PA
Prince Harry held his son while Meghan looked on lovingly
Prince Harry held his son while Meghan looked on lovingly. Picture: PA

When asked who he takes after, the couple replied: "We’re still trying to work that out."

Harry added: "Everyone says babys change after two weeks - montioring the process - changing every day."

The royal baby will meet the Queen for the first time today in Windsor.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Megan revealed her preferred method of therapy

Megan Barton-Hanson reveals therapy method she uses to manage her anxiety and depression

Showbiz

SSE cuts 444 jobs blaming tough competition and price cap

UK & World

Pompeo: Corbyn 'support' for Venezuelan regime 'disgusting'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Eating nuts early in pregnancy can boost a baby's brain development, it has been claimed (stock image)

Eating nuts early in your pregnancy 'makes baby more intelligent', study finds

Lifestyle

Star Wars will return in 2022 for three new movies

New Star Wars trilogy: Disney announce three new movies in the franchise

TV & Movies

The incredible lip and nail art has attracted thousands of likes and comments

Makeup artist creates lip art that recreates film scenes from Clueless, Birdbox and Home Alone

Beauty

Megan looked stunning at the royal baby photocall

Meghan Markle wears hair in loose waves and opts for natural glam makeup for royal baby photocall
Hilary Duff has shared a candid Instagram post with her followers

Hilary Duff reveals why she's quit breastfeeding in brutally honest Instagram post

Celebrities

Kerry Katona has pleaded guilty to not sending her child to school

Kerry Katona fined £875 after her child missed 45 days of school without explanation