Royal baby photos: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out with newborn son for the first time

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce their son to the world. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped out with their newborn son for the first time.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry beamed with pride as they stepped out in Windsor to show off their newborn baby son for the first time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked more in love than ever as they posed for the cameras with the newborn, who Meghan gave birth to on Monday 6th May in the early morning.

This is the first time we have seen the Duchess of Sussex since she gave birth, while Prince Harry gave a statement to the press two days ago.

Meghan Markle gave birth on May 6th. Picture: PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beamed as they held their baby. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a white suit dress, with her makeup natural and her down with a loose curl.

Prince Harry dressed in a grey suit for the occasion, holding his newborn son close.

Speaking to the press, Meghan said: “It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I mean, I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.

"He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm."

The royal couple beamed as they looked at their son. Picture: PA

Prince Harry held his son while Meghan looked on lovingly. Picture: PA

When asked who he takes after, the couple replied: "We’re still trying to work that out."

Harry added: "Everyone says babys change after two weeks - montioring the process - changing every day."

The royal baby will meet the Queen for the first time today in Windsor.