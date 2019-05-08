Meghan Markle baby Sussex photocall outfit details: from white Givenchy dress to her hair and makeup

Meghan glowed in ethereal white. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

We have the lowdown on all of Meghan's outfit following the birth of her first son.

Meghan Markle has stepped out with Prince Harry and the newborn baby Sussex.

The new parents both beamed as they showed off their newborn son in St George's Hall, Windsor Castle.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a bang-on-trend white sleeveless blazer dress with button up and tie waist detailing.

The dress is Givenchy, the same designer she opted for on her wedding day, Ascot and Princess Eugenie's wedding.

Meghan wore some nude Manolo heels. Picture: PA

Meghan paired the midi-length dress with nude Manolo Blanik heels, which retail at £495.

She wore her hair in long, flowing natural waves, a step away from the polished bun she sported throughout the majority of her pregnancy.

The new mum wore simple stud earrings and a dainty gold necklace that features three blue crystals.

The happy couple have finally been pictured together with their newborn. Picture: PA

For makeup she wore glossy nude lips, some simple bronzer and her classic brown smokey eyeliner.

It's a far cry away from Kate Middleton's three Lindo Wing outfits which were a lot more reserved.

However, The Duchess of Cambridge had also opted for nude heels, wearing Jenny Packham for Princess Charlotte's Lindo Wing photocall in 2015.

Harry also looked stylish, opting for a grey suit jacket, crisp white shirt and blue tie.