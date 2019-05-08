Samantha Markle breaks silence on Royal Baby arrival - and urges Meghan to 'reconnect' with family

Samantha Markle has urged Meghan to reconnect with the family. Picture: ITV

The Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle has opened up about the birth of the Royal Baby

Samantha Markle has urged her half-sister Meghan Markle to 'reconnect' with the family, following the arrival of the Royal Baby on Monday.

Read more: What title will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby have and where does he sit in the line to the throne?

Meghan, who is no longer in touch with her sister, gave birth to a baby boy on 6 May with her mother Doria Ragland by her side.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a baby boy on Monday. Picture: Getty

And Samantha has now reached out to Meghan, saying that she still loves her and wants to reunite.

"I would really like to see everyone reach out," she told Daily Mail TV.

Read more: Kate Middleton and Prince William react to the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby

"We've extended the olive branch and now it is Meghan's turn.

"Well I love it. Family is family. I think it's a great moment historically although the adults have a lot of water under the bridge.

"We're all welcoming the baby – Markles, Raglands, Sussexes, Windsors. In terms of the gene pool, we've all made a contribution to this wonderful little boy who will probably grow up to be an exceptional man and we'd like to treat this as if we're all a big family.

"It would be nice not to react to what we've heard in the news but to personally meet him and let him judge us for himself. I want him to know he's got a big family and he's part of an amazing historical time and we're all excited for him."

Samantha added: "We're excited for Meg and Harry - I am really excited for her. I love her, she's my baby sister and it doesn't matter what we've all said back and forth but she's got to do the right thing."

Prince Harry announced the birth to the media on Monday. Picture: Getty

Her words come after Meghan's estranged dad Thomas Markle released a statement on the birth, saying: "I'm delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well. I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour.

Read more: What are Prince George and Prince Louis’ full names? Meghan and Harry to NOT name their son this

"God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen."

The Royal Family announced the birth of the baby on Monday, releasing a statement saying: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs.

The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

Read the full announcement here: https://t.co/RCUFjQG8pe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

"The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."