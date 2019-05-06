What are Prince George and Prince Louis’ full names? Meghan and Harry to NOT name their son this

6 May 2019, 19:00

What are Prince George and Prince Louis' full names?
What are Prince George and Prince Louis' full names? Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to avoid these names when naming their newborn son.

Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry’s first baby, a boy, on May 6th.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they had welcomed a baby boy, but have held back on disclosing a name yet.

With much speculation going on as to what the royal baby will be called, we know that he won’t have the names George or Louis, like his cousins.

So, what are Prince George and Prince Louis’ full names?

Prince George was born in 2013, and was giving the name George Alexander Louis by mother Kate Middleton and father Prince William.

The name George was taken from King George VI, the Queen’s father.

Alexander is a nod to the Queen, who’s middle name is Alexandra, and Louis is one of Prince William’s middle names.

Prince Louis was born in 2018 and was named Louis Arthur Charles.

What will Meghan Markle name her child?
What will Meghan Markle name her child? Picture: Getty

Arthur is another of Prince William’s middle names, while Charles is a nod to Prince Charles.

With these names already taken by Kate and William’s family, it would be surprising if Meghan and Harry used any of these.

At the moment, the names with the highest odds include James, Arthur, Philip and Spencer.

Other names bouncing around are Alexander, Albert, Charles and Oliver.

