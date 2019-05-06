Thomas Markle congratulates daughter Meghan and Prince Harry on the birth of their baby boy

6 May 2019, 17:47

Meghan's dad Thomas Markle congratulates his daughter on the birth of her baby boy
Meghan's dad Thomas Markle congratulates his daughter on the birth of her baby boy. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle's dad Thomas has congratulated his daughter and her husband Prince Harry on the birth of their baby boy.

After months of anticipation, it was announced on Monday, 6th May, 2019, that Meghan Markle had given birth to a "healthy" baby boy.

Stepping out in front of the cameras shortly after the arrival of the Royal Baby, Prince Harry beamed as he praised his wife and spoke about how he feels on becoming a dad.

And despite Meghan's tumultuous relationship with her father, Thomas, her dad has spoken out to congratulate the couple on their new arrival.

The Royal Family put out a statement earlier today saying the Duchess of Sussex had gone into labour in the early hours of morning.

Just a few hours later, it was confirmed via the couples official Instagram account that Meghan Markle had given birth to a baby boy.

Since the news broke, the couple have been flooded with well wishes and congratulations - including a message from Meghan's father, Thomas.

Thomas Markle, 74, told The Sun today: “I'm delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well.

“I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour.

“God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen.”

Royal fans gathered in Windsor to celebrate the birth of the Royal Baby
Royal fans gathered in Windsor to celebrate the birth of the Royal Baby. Picture: Getty

It was reported in April that Thomas Markle wouldn't be able to meet his grandchild, after a run of questionable moves on his part; not only did he stage paparazzi photos in the lead up to her wedding, he's given many televised interviews about his daughter and even shared Meghan's private letter to her father, begging him to stop talking to the media about her.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become parents

Where did Meghan Markle give birth? Where was the royal baby born?

