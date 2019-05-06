Prince Harry praises wife Meghan Markle as he makes statement in Windsor

Prince Harry looked ecstatic as he stepped out. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry stepped out to announce the arrival of his son.

Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy on May 6th with Prince Harry by her side.

The Duchess of Sussex went into labour in the early hours of the morning.

Following the announcement Meghan has given birth, Prince Harry stepped out in Windsor to update the press.

Beaming from ear-to-ear, the Duke of Sussex said: “I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy.

Prince Harry praised his wife. Picture: PA

"It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.”

He went on to add: “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled.

"We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

In the announcement post on their Instagram account, the couple revealed the son weighs 7lbs 3oz.

Meghan Markle gave birth in the morning. Picture: Getty

The post read: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."