Prince Harry praises wife Meghan Markle as he makes statement in Windsor

6 May 2019, 15:19

Prince Harry looked ecstatic as he stepped out
Prince Harry looked ecstatic as he stepped out. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry stepped out to announce the arrival of his son.

Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy on May 6th with Prince Harry by her side.

The Duchess of Sussex went into labour in the early hours of the morning.

Following the announcement Meghan has given birth, Prince Harry stepped out in Windsor to update the press.

Beaming from ear-to-ear, the Duke of Sussex said: “I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy.

Prince Harry praised his wife
Prince Harry praised his wife. Picture: PA

"It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.”

He went on to add: “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled.

"We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

In the announcement post on their Instagram account, the couple revealed the son weighs 7lbs 3oz.

Meghan Markle gave birth in the morning
Meghan Markle gave birth in the morning. Picture: Getty

The post read: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fans congratulate Meghan and Harry on the birth of their baby boy

Thomas Markle and Prince Charles congratulate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the birth of their first child
Meghan Markle is due to give birth any day now

Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy: Baby Sussex details revealed from gender, name and weight
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are yet to find out the gender of their baby

Has Meghan Markle had a girl or a boy? Bookies close bets as the Duchess of Sussex gives birth

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Scarlett and Scott went public with their relationship in March 2019.

Scarlett Moffatt says new boyfriend Scott is her SOULMATE in ‘soppy’ social media post

Celebrities

One fan tweeted: “HOLD UP, ISN'T ANYONE GONNA COMMENT HOW THE MOTHER OF DRAGONS LIKES HER WINE WITH A CUP OF @Starbucks COFFEE ON THE SIDE?”

Game Of Thrones fans in disbelief as STARBUCKS CUP is spotted in scene

TV & Movies

Corrie's Alan Halsall has confirmed his romance with girlfriend Tisha Merry following months of speculation.

Corrie’s Alan Halsall FINALLY goes public with former co-star Tisha Merry

TV & Movies

Adele shared the heartfelt message on her 31st birthday.

Adele says ‘last year tried me so hard’ in emotional Instagram post that marks 31st birthday

Music

Despite once insisting she’d “always be a Spice Girl”, a source claims the fashion designer has had a change of heart.

Victoria Beckham ‘bans’ family from Spice Girls tour

Celebrities

The pregnant TV star is hoping to be considered for the judging role now Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are out of the picture.

Stacey Solomon says X Factor judging role is ‘ultimate dream job’

Celebrities