Has Meghan Markle given birth? Live updates on the royal baby

Meghan Markle is due to give birth any day now. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to welcome the new royal baby any day now, keep up to date with live updates here.

[LATEST] 11th April 2019: Meghan and Harry announce 'private' birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced they will be celebrating the birth of the royal baby "privately".

The couple released a statement which said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby”.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private."

They added: “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

A photocall with the press is said to happen around two days following the birth of the baby.

14th January 2019: Meghan gives insight into due date

During a royal visit to Birkenhead with Prince Harry in January, Meghan is believed to have given more of an insight into her due date.

The Duchess reportedly told the crowds she was six months pregnant, which means the royal baby will be born anytime between April and May.

14th October 2018: Meghan and Harry announce pregnancy

Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting their first baby in October last year.

The statement from Kensington Palace read: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”

