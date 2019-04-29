Prince William drops massive hint the baby hasn't been born yet

Prince Harry gave away a huge clue as to why baby Sussex hasn't yet been born. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Baby Sussex's uncle let a fan in on a very important detail when visinting New Zealand

The whole nation is waiting patiently for Meghan Markle to give birth to hers and Prince Harry's first child and many are wondering if the baby has already been born.

However, Prince William has given away a huge nugget of information when speaking to a fan about Baby Sussex.

Meghan hasn't been seen in public since her visit to New Zealand house in late March. Picture: PA

Read more: All the latest on Meghan Markle and baby Sussex

The Duke of Cambridge was visiting Christchurch, New Zealand to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the Mosque shootings when he was asked about the Duke and Duchess' baby by a fan on Saturday.

According to Town and Country, the fan asked: “Any sign of the royal baby?”

To which Wills replied: “I haven't got my phone on me, I have no idea.

"You guys will find out before I do at this rate.”

William spoke to fans when visiting Christchurch, NZ. Picture: PA

As the couple announced earlier this month that they would be keeping the birth of their first child private, many have wondered if the baby was born over the past few weeks, as Meghan hasn't been pictured out in public since late last month.

However, William's comment has caused everyone to question whether or not the baby is actually born yet, as he implied that he still hasn't found out about his brother's newborn.

The Duke of Cambridge made the comments during his trip to New Zealand where he commemorated the victims of the attack which killed 50 people last month.