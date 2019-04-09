Is Meghan Markle vegan? Duchess of Sussex’s plans to raise Royal baby on plant-based diet ‘blocked by Queen’

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to raise her baby vegan. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Is Meghan Markle vegan? Duchess of Sussex to pass diet down to royal baby.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is due to give birth to her first baby anyway now.

Prince Harry and his wife have managed to keep a lot about their baby plans secret, but it has now been reported Meghan is planning on raising her baby vegan.

But is Meghan Markle vegan? Is Prince Harry vegan? And will the royal baby be vegan?

Is Meghan Markle vegan?

Meghan has never confirmed she is vegan.

However, it has been reported in the past that the Duchess eats a plant-based diet in the week.

Meghan’s healthy lifestyle is said to have brushed off on her husband, who is said to be “eating less meat and more fruit and veg.”

Meghan Markle's healthy lifestyle has reportedly rubbed off on Prince Harry. Picture: PA

Will the royal baby be vegan?

New reports have revealed that Meghan and Harry plan to raise the royal baby vegan.

According to Woman’s Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plan have not gone down very well with the Queen.

A source told them: “It’s created tense discussions between Meghan and Harry, who doesn’t want to upset his grandmother.”

They added: “Meghan keeps pushing the boundaries with the Royals and it's not being well received, least of all by Her Majesty.

"Bringing the baby up as a vegan simply won't be tolerated by the monarch."

The Queen is reportedly not happy about the decision. Picture: PA

When is Meghan Markle due?

Meghan and Harry announced their baby news in October 2018, a few months after their wedding in May.

In the announcement, Meghan and Harry revealed the due date was in Spring 2019.

However, in January 2019, Meghan gave the public more of a hint of her due date when she said at the time she was six months pregnant.

With that in mind, Meghan could give birth anytime in April or the beginning of May.

