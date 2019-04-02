Who is Meghan Markle's half sister Samantha Grant and what has she said about the Duchess of Sussex?

Meghan Markle has not spoken to her half sister for years. Picture: ITV/PA

By Alice Dear

Who is Samantha Markle? What has she said about half-sister Meghan Markle and her pregnancy?

Samantha Markle, also known as Samantha Grant, has become famous for her outspoken nature towards her half-sister Meghan Markle.

Since the Duchess of Sussex started dating Prince Harry, got engaged and married, Samantha has sat down for several interviews about her relationship with the former Suits actress.

But what do we know about Samantha? When did she last speak to Meghan and what has she said about her sibling’s pregnancy?

Who is Samantha Markle?

Samantha Markle and Meghan Markle have the same father. Picture: ITV

Samantha Grant is the half sister of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha is a mental health consultant who lives in Florida.

Samantha was born to Thomas Markle and his first wife Roslyn Loveless before Thomas Markle married Doria Ragland and had Meghan.

What has Samantha Markle said about Meghan?

Samantha Markle was not invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. Picture: PA

Since Meghan became engaged to Harry, Samantha has been very vocal about her opinions on the Duchess.

As well as reportedly calling Meghan “selfish” and a “narcissist” in the past, Samantha was also unhappy when she was not invited to Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

She allegedly tweeted at the time: “Out of respect and humanitarianism, the Markles should be invited if 2,000 complete strangers are.

"Our uncle, brother, me, best friend of 30 years, nephews. At issue is not a matter of closeness. Family is family."

However, Samantha also told the Loose Women around the same time: “I’m not taking it personally. None of the family received invites, nor have Doria’s family. Although we don’t understand, we can only wish them well.”

What has Samantha Markle said about Meghan’s pregnancy?

Samantha Markle has been outspoken about the Duchess. Picture: ITV

Since Meghan announced her pregnancy, Samantha has been keen to bury the hatchet with her half-sister, who she claims she hasn’t spoken to since 2015.

She told The Sun: “It just makes everything that happened over the last year disappear. I want Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace. Everybody needs to be positive.

“I would hope that — for the sake of the baby, the family, the world and my dad — that leaving him out of the statement was not intentional.”

She went on: “I hope my dad is included and at a proper time. If he is excluded, I won’t be happy. It is in the best interests of the baby for my dad to be included.

“A baby changes everything and softens everyone. I would only hope that there would be some adjustment or some way of including him.”

