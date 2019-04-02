Who is Meghan Markle's half sister Samantha Grant and what has she said about the Duchess of Sussex?

2 April 2019, 10:39

Meghan Markle has not spoken to her half sister for years
Meghan Markle has not spoken to her half sister for years. Picture: ITV/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is Samantha Markle? What has she said about half-sister Meghan Markle and her pregnancy?

Samantha Markle, also known as Samantha Grant, has become famous for her outspoken nature towards her half-sister Meghan Markle.

Since the Duchess of Sussex started dating Prince Harry, got engaged and married, Samantha has sat down for several interviews about her relationship with the former Suits actress.

But what do we know about Samantha? When did she last speak to Meghan and what has she said about her sibling’s pregnancy?

Who is Samantha Markle?

Samantha Markle and Meghan Markle have the same father
Samantha Markle and Meghan Markle have the same father. Picture: ITV

Samantha Grant is the half sister of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha is a mental health consultant who lives in Florida.

Samantha was born to Thomas Markle and his first wife Roslyn Loveless before Thomas Markle married Doria Ragland and had Meghan.

What has Samantha Markle said about Meghan?

Samantha Markle was not invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding
Samantha Markle was not invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. Picture: PA

Since Meghan became engaged to Harry, Samantha has been very vocal about her opinions on the Duchess.

As well as reportedly calling Meghan “selfish” and a “narcissist” in the past, Samantha was also unhappy when she was not invited to Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

She allegedly tweeted at the time: “Out of respect and humanitarianism, the Markles should be invited if 2,000 complete strangers are.

"Our uncle, brother, me, best friend of 30 years, nephews. At issue is not a matter of closeness. Family is family."

However, Samantha also told the Loose Women around the same time: “I’m not taking it personally. None of the family received invites, nor have Doria’s family. Although we don’t understand, we can only wish them well.”

What has Samantha Markle said about Meghan’s pregnancy?

Samantha Markle has been outspoken about the Duchess
Samantha Markle has been outspoken about the Duchess. Picture: ITV

Since Meghan announced her pregnancy, Samantha has been keen to bury the hatchet with her half-sister, who she claims she hasn’t spoken to since 2015.

She told The Sun: “It just makes everything that happened over the last year disappear. I want Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace. Everybody needs to be positive.

“I would hope that — for the sake of the baby, the family, the world and my dad — that leaving him out of the statement was not intentional.”

She went on: “I hope my dad is included and at a proper time. If he is excluded, I won’t be happy. It is in the best interests of the baby for my dad to be included.

“A baby changes everything and softens everyone. I would only hope that there would be some adjustment or some way of including him.”

READ NOW: Are Meghan and Harry having a boy or girl? Latest offs revealed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ford to take 'long hard look' at UK future in no-deal Brexit

UK & World

Callum Hudson-Odoi to start vs Brighton or West Ham, says Maurizio Sarri

Sport

Hospitals will start testing pregnant women to see if they're smoking

Hospitals to make pregnant women take smoking test to prevent stillbirths

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Pandora joins Heart

Pandora joins Heart

Celebrities

There might be a Greatest Showman 2 in the works

Hugh Jackman CONFIRMS work has begun on The Greatest Showman SEQUEL

TV & Movies

Michael Jackson with 10 year old Jimmy Safechuck on the tour plane...

Michael Jackson Leaving Neverland director admits James Safechuck got some facts wrong

Showbiz

Mark and wife have made headlines over their relationship woes

The Chase star Mark Labbett breaks Twitter silence following 'cheating' controversy
Katie Price appeared on GMB with no make-up earlier this morning

Katie Price brands Peter Andre her 'worst husband' in awkward GMB interview

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby looked amazing for Tuesday's This Morning

Where's Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Get her Warehouse dress and LK Bennett boots as seen on This Morning

Celebrities